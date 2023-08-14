On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge Playlist: 08.13.23

DJ Zuul
August 14, 2023
2 min read

Zuul’s Normie Number is a necromanced Delerium track

Sun August 13 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul (Moldavia-Adjacent)

  1. Front 242 – Moldavia
  2. Templer – Global Interference System
  3. Nouveau Futur – Death Before Disco
  4. Babes Of Enola Grey – Freiheit Sicherheit (Endless Nothing Remix)
  5. Emergency Sequence – Failure To Load
  6. Delerium – Silence (Stone Van Brooken, Pete K Extended Mix)
  7. Jason Alacrity – WitchHunt – Blackout Version
  8. NNHMN – Unreal
  9. Simon Carter – Don’t Blink
  10. Xotox – Leben Und Sterben Für Musik Aus Strom (Defaults Remix)
  11. Nasdrowie – Sheep Gas
  12. Survival Paradox – Everything Finally Falls Apart
  13. Wiegand – Pied Pipers (Mental Discipline Remix)

Mon August 14 Hour ONE: DJ Drew

  1. Boy Harsher – Machina
  2. Ministry – Work For Love (Demo)
  3. KMFDM – Money
  4. Front Line Assembly – Mindphaser
  5. Rammstein – Engel [AP Mix]
  6. Aesthetic Response – Spilling Blood
  7. Gary Numan – Metal
  8. VNV Nation – Beloved
  9. Ayria – The Gun Song
  10. Sister Machine Gun – Burn
  11. Collide – Razor Sharp
  12. Depeche Mode – Higher Love
  13. Nine Inch Nails – Down In It (Shed)

Mon August 14 Hour TWO: Guest DJ Skinlayers

  1. Battle – Beats Antique
  2. Sister Awake Remix – The Tea Party
  3. Premonition – Conjure One
  4. Infinity – Christopher Von Deylen
  5. I Feel You (Radio Edit) – Schiller feat Peter Heppner
  6. Take Me Higher – Qual
  7. Bonding – Julia Bondar
  8. Obedear – Purity Ring
  9. R.O.V. (New Beat Edit) – Boy Harsher
  10. Burn The Clock – Adam Freeland
  11. Dayvan Cowboy – Boards of Canada
  12. March of the Pigs – Superhumanoids

 

Gustave Dore, Inferno 27, Farinata (1857)

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

