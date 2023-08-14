On the Edge Playlist: 08.13.23

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…
Zuul’s Normie Number is a necromanced Delerium track
Sun August 13 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul (Moldavia-Adjacent)
- Front 242 – Moldavia
- Templer – Global Interference System
- Nouveau Futur – Death Before Disco
- Babes Of Enola Grey – Freiheit Sicherheit (Endless Nothing Remix)
- Emergency Sequence – Failure To Load
- Delerium – Silence (Stone Van Brooken, Pete K Extended Mix)
- Jason Alacrity – WitchHunt – Blackout Version
- NNHMN – Unreal
- Simon Carter – Don’t Blink
- Xotox – Leben Und Sterben Für Musik Aus Strom (Defaults Remix)
- Nasdrowie – Sheep Gas
- Survival Paradox – Everything Finally Falls Apart
- Wiegand – Pied Pipers (Mental Discipline Remix)
Mon August 14 Hour ONE: DJ Drew
- Boy Harsher – Machina
- Ministry – Work For Love (Demo)
- KMFDM – Money
- Front Line Assembly – Mindphaser
- Rammstein – Engel [AP Mix]
- Aesthetic Response – Spilling Blood
- Gary Numan – Metal
- VNV Nation – Beloved
- Ayria – The Gun Song
- Sister Machine Gun – Burn
- Collide – Razor Sharp
- Depeche Mode – Higher Love
- Nine Inch Nails – Down In It (Shed)
Mon August 14 Hour TWO: Guest DJ Skinlayers
- Battle – Beats Antique
- Sister Awake Remix – The Tea Party
- Premonition – Conjure One
- Infinity – Christopher Von Deylen
- I Feel You (Radio Edit) – Schiller feat Peter Heppner
- Take Me Higher – Qual
- Bonding – Julia Bondar
- Obedear – Purity Ring
- R.O.V. (New Beat Edit) – Boy Harsher
- Burn The Clock – Adam Freeland
- Dayvan Cowboy – Boards of Canada
- March of the Pigs – Superhumanoids
