On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge Playlist: 08.20.23

DJ Zuul
August 21, 2023
2 min read

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…

…and by listeners like YOU

We get it.  11pm to 2am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto.

Zuul’s Normie Number isn’t very normal

Sun August 20 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul (Not the new Onuka)

  1. Jason Alacrity – DEVILS CUT (feat. Carrellee)
  2. Semantix – Delinquent
  3.  Next Up Robots – Save That Zombie
  4.  Chvrn – Cold Sun
  5.  Mr.Kitty – XIII
  6. I Hate Models – Walpurgis Night
  7. Templer Smokehead
  8.  Cavalry Stone – Unsuspected Calls
  9. Liebknecht – Essex
  10. Fear Factory – Worthless (End Of Line Remix)
  11. Menschdefekt – Break Free (Sngle Version)
  12. Nasdrowie – Chemical Pulp
  13. Confrontational – Cut

Mon August 21 Hour ONE: DJ Drew

  1. iVardensphere – Nomads
  2. KANGA – Honey
  3. Street Fever – In Your Lungs
  4. Potochkine – Jumeaux
  5. Computerbandit – You Are Digital
  6. Black Nail Cabaret – Bete Noire
  7. Kiberspassk – See Bear
  8. SIERRA – Unbroken
  9. MXMS – Gravedigger
  10. Odesa – Keep Her Close
  11. The Toxic Avenger – Purple Eyes
  12. Minuit Machine – Danger
  13. Kill Shelter f Clan Of Xymox – All Of This
  14. Marsheaux – The Beginning Of The End

Mon August 21 Hour TWO: Guest DJ Rockett Qween (Let It All Burn)

  1. Pixies – Wave Of Mutilation
  2. Morrissey – Everyday Is Like Sunday
  3. Nine Inch Nails – Every Day Is Exactly The Same
  4. Song – The Human Germ
  5. Bjork – Human Behavior
  6. Nitzer Ebb – Violent Playground
  7. AL1CE – Land Of Confusion
  8. Wumpscut – Soylent Green
  9. RoelBeat f Goodiny – Annihilation
  10. i_o & Lights – Annihilation
  11. Rotersand – Exterminate Annihilate Destroy
  12. Boy Harsher – Burn It Down [Rework]
  13. Grimes – Shinigami Eyes
  14. Eivør – Let It Come

 

Gustave Dore, The Enigma (1871)

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge Playlist: 08.13.23

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com… …and by listeners like YOU We get it.  11pm to 2am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay...

On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge Playlist: 08.06.23

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com We get it.  11pm to 2am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto. There were so many...

On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge Playlist: 07.30.23

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com We get it.  11pm to 2am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto.     Sun...

A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
Purple grocery tote with white C89.5 logo
green Club 895 logo with $30/month price for joining
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu