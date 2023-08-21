On the Edge Playlist: 08.20.23

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…

Zuul’s Normie Number isn’t very normal

Sun August 20 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul (Not the new Onuka)



Jason Alacrity – DEVILS CUT (feat. Carrellee) Semantix – Delinquent Next Up Robots – Save That Zombie Chvrn – Cold Sun Mr.Kitty – XIII I Hate Models – Walpurgis Night Templer Smokehead Cavalry Stone – Unsuspected Calls Liebknecht – Essex Fear Factory – Worthless (End Of Line Remix) Menschdefekt – Break Free (Sngle Version) Nasdrowie – Chemical Pulp Confrontational – Cut

Mon August 21 Hour ONE: DJ Drew



iVardensphere – Nomads KANGA – Honey Street Fever – In Your Lungs Potochkine – Jumeaux Computerbandit – You Are Digital Black Nail Cabaret – Bete Noire Kiberspassk – See Bear SIERRA – Unbroken MXMS – Gravedigger Odesa – Keep Her Close The Toxic Avenger – Purple Eyes Minuit Machine – Danger Kill Shelter f Clan Of Xymox – All Of This Marsheaux – The Beginning Of The End

Mon August 21 Hour TWO: Guest DJ Rockett Qween (Let It All Burn)



Pixies – Wave Of Mutilation Morrissey – Everyday Is Like Sunday Nine Inch Nails – Every Day Is Exactly The Same Song – The Human Germ Bjork – Human Behavior Nitzer Ebb – Violent Playground AL1CE – Land Of Confusion Wumpscut – Soylent Green RoelBeat f Goodiny – Annihilation i_o & Lights – Annihilation Rotersand – Exterminate Annihilate Destroy Boy Harsher – Burn It Down [Rework] Grimes – Shinigami Eyes Eivør – Let It Come

