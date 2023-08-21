On the Edge Playlist: 08.20.23

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…
Zuul’s Normie Number isn’t very normal
Sun August 20 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul (Not the new Onuka)
- Jason Alacrity – DEVILS CUT (feat. Carrellee)
- Semantix – Delinquent
- Next Up Robots – Save That Zombie
- Chvrn – Cold Sun
- Mr.Kitty – XIII
- I Hate Models – Walpurgis Night
- Templer Smokehead
- Cavalry Stone – Unsuspected Calls
- Liebknecht – Essex
- Fear Factory – Worthless (End Of Line Remix)
- Menschdefekt – Break Free (Sngle Version)
- Nasdrowie – Chemical Pulp
- Confrontational – Cut
Mon August 21 Hour ONE: DJ Drew
- iVardensphere – Nomads
- KANGA – Honey
- Street Fever – In Your Lungs
- Potochkine – Jumeaux
- Computerbandit – You Are Digital
- Black Nail Cabaret – Bete Noire
- Kiberspassk – See Bear
- SIERRA – Unbroken
- MXMS – Gravedigger
- Odesa – Keep Her Close
- The Toxic Avenger – Purple Eyes
- Minuit Machine – Danger
- Kill Shelter f Clan Of Xymox – All Of This
- Marsheaux – The Beginning Of The End
Mon August 21 Hour TWO: Guest DJ Rockett Qween (Let It All Burn)
- Pixies – Wave Of Mutilation
- Morrissey – Everyday Is Like Sunday
- Nine Inch Nails – Every Day Is Exactly The Same
- Song – The Human Germ
- Bjork – Human Behavior
- Nitzer Ebb – Violent Playground
- AL1CE – Land Of Confusion
- Wumpscut – Soylent Green
- RoelBeat f Goodiny – Annihilation
- i_o & Lights – Annihilation
- Rotersand – Exterminate Annihilate Destroy
- Boy Harsher – Burn It Down [Rework]
- Grimes – Shinigami Eyes
- Eivør – Let It Come
Gustave Dore, The Enigma (1871)
