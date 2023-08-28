On the Edge Playlist: 08.27.23

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…

Sun August 27 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul (the new Onuka)

ONUKA – PEREMOHA GUNSHIP – Tech Noir Omnimar – Feels Like Velvet VEiLLA – Push The Pedal (album version) Fever Ray – Shiver Cremation Lily – Wavering Blood VEiLLA – I Had A Dream Go_A – Rusalochki U-Recken – Song Of Seraphim (Original Mix) Hocico – Shut Me down! Abu Nein – Moth in Pieces Stahlnebel & Black Selket – Depersonalize (Remix Skinjob) Skinny Puppy – First Aid Rayne Reznor – Stone in the Flames

Mon August 28 Hour ONE: DJ Drew



Leaether Strip – Living On Video Night Club – Die In The Disco Boy Harsher f BOAN – Machine Solar Fake – This Pretty Life [Iris Mix] Priest – Vaudeville Lazerpunk – Heavy Weapon Hatari – Spillingardans [ESA Mix] ESA – Come And Find Me [DJD Edit] GosT – Behemoth [Perturbator Mix] MXMS – Gravedigger MARUV – Candy Shop XP8 – Cuttin’ N Drinkin’ [Grendel Mix] Rotersand f Evendorff – Grey [Rework] REZZ x fknsyd – Sweet Dreams [Visualizer]

Mon August 28 Hour TWO: Guest DJ Paradigm Lost



Matte Blvck – Midnight & Angel (Moris Black Remix) Patriarchy – Suffer (Kontravoid Remix) Eva X – Control ( Tragic Impuls Remix) Visceral Anatomy – LA Psychic Bodyheat – L Yuzna – She-H Echoberyl – Fading Away – (Alternative Reality Remix) Vandal Moon – Satellite XP8 – Download Me (DJ Geoff Lee Remix) Dread Risks – Trace Amounts Jason Alacrity – \Witchhunt (Blackout Version) Machinegeist – Holoith (Amp Version) Ministry – White Trash Amelia Arsenic – Oxytocin

