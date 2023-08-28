On the Edge Playlist: 08.27.23

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…
Zuul’s Normie Number is Swedish and Knife-adjacent
Sun August 27 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul (the new Onuka)
- ONUKA – PEREMOHA
- GUNSHIP – Tech Noir
- Omnimar – Feels Like Velvet
- VEiLLA – Push The Pedal (album version)
- Fever Ray – Shiver
- Cremation Lily – Wavering Blood
- VEiLLA – I Had A Dream
- Go_A – Rusalochki
- U-Recken – Song Of Seraphim (Original Mix)
- Hocico – Shut Me down!
- Abu Nein – Moth in Pieces
- Stahlnebel & Black Selket – Depersonalize (Remix Skinjob)
- Skinny Puppy – First Aid
- Rayne Reznor – Stone in the Flames
Mon August 28 Hour ONE: DJ Drew
- Leaether Strip – Living On Video
- Night Club – Die In The Disco
- Boy Harsher f BOAN – Machine
- Solar Fake – This Pretty Life [Iris Mix]
- Priest – Vaudeville
- Lazerpunk – Heavy Weapon
- Hatari – Spillingardans [ESA Mix]
- ESA – Come And Find Me [DJD Edit]
- GosT – Behemoth [Perturbator Mix]
- MXMS – Gravedigger
- MARUV – Candy Shop
- XP8 – Cuttin’ N Drinkin’ [Grendel Mix]
- Rotersand f Evendorff – Grey [Rework]
- REZZ x fknsyd – Sweet Dreams [Visualizer]
Mon August 28 Hour TWO: Guest DJ Paradigm Lost
- Matte Blvck – Midnight & Angel (Moris Black Remix)
- Patriarchy – Suffer (Kontravoid Remix)
- Eva X – Control ( Tragic Impuls Remix)
- Visceral Anatomy – LA Psychic
- Bodyheat – L
- Yuzna – She-H
- Echoberyl – Fading Away – (Alternative Reality Remix)
- Vandal Moon – Satellite
- XP8 – Download Me (DJ Geoff Lee Remix)
- Dread Risks – Trace Amounts
- Jason Alacrity – \Witchhunt (Blackout Version)
- Machinegeist – Holoith (Amp Version)
- Ministry – White Trash
- Amelia Arsenic – Oxytocin
Gustave Dore, from The War In Heaven (for Paradise Lost, 1885)
