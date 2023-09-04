On the Edge Playlist: 09.03.23

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…

Zuul’s Normie Number is from an old band with a funny name

HOT THIS WEEK: Featuring local heroes Yes Music Productions

Sun September 3 Hour ONE: DJ Drew featuring Yes Music Productions

Ms. Boan – Mentiras Street Fever – Fortune Dead On A Sunday – Bloody Mary Russian Blue – Faith And Stomach French Police – El Tiro Closed Tear – Waste Away Nuovo Testamento – Wildlife Profit Prison – 120 Days Casual Panic – Comfort Me Ash Code – Dance And Kill Xibling – Fear Parties TR/ST – Sulk

Mon September 4 Hour ONE: Zuul refuses to play bad covers



Rammstein featuring A Sesame Street Counting Toy – Du hast (excerpt) Rammstein – Du hast Lunatic Calm – Leave You Far Behind Jason Alacrity – Soft Tyranny – ShelterShed Remix (feat. ShelterShed) Terminal – Fall of the Reign Front Line Assembly – Deutschland ES23 – Feed The Machines X Marks the Pedwalk – Firestorm Monolith – The Hunter Trade Secrets – Violent Hearts (Teeel Remix) School Of Seven Bells – Kiss Them for Me HEALTH – HATEFUL Ortrotasce – Lifeline FIX8:SED8 – Chlorine Clean Tears

Mon September 4 Hour TWO: Guest DJ Skinlayers



Julie Bondar – Fleurs Du Mal Bad Stream – Already Dead A Copy For Collapse – Your Imaginary World CHVRN – Inception One True God – Addicted Etienne de Crecy – Someone Like You Daddybear – Science Fiction [MORIS BLAK Mix] Infravision – Wasteland Wolfsheim – Approaching Light Speed GoodBooks – Leni [Crystal Castles] TR/ST – Iris Mr. Kitty – After Dark ESA – I Detach [MORIS BLAK Mix]

