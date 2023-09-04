On the Edge Playlist: 09.03.23

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…
Zuul’s Normie Number is from an old band with a funny name
HOT THIS WEEK: Featuring local heroes Yes Music Productions
Sun September 3 Hour ONE: DJ Drew featuring Yes Music Productions
- Ms. Boan – Mentiras
- Street Fever – Fortune
- Dead On A Sunday – Bloody Mary
- Russian Blue – Faith And Stomach
- French Police – El Tiro
- Closed Tear – Waste Away
- Nuovo Testamento – Wildlife
- Profit Prison – 120 Days
- Casual Panic – Comfort Me
- Ash Code – Dance And Kill
- Xibling – Fear Parties
- TR/ST – Sulk
Mon September 4 Hour ONE: Zuul refuses to play bad covers
- Rammstein featuring A Sesame Street Counting Toy – Du hast (excerpt)
- Rammstein – Du hast
- Lunatic Calm – Leave You Far Behind
- Jason Alacrity – Soft Tyranny – ShelterShed Remix (feat. ShelterShed)
- Terminal – Fall of the Reign
- Front Line Assembly – Deutschland
- ES23 – Feed The Machines
- X Marks the Pedwalk – Firestorm
- Monolith – The Hunter
- Trade Secrets – Violent Hearts (Teeel Remix)
- School Of Seven Bells – Kiss Them for Me
- HEALTH – HATEFUL
- Ortrotasce – Lifeline
- FIX8:SED8 – Chlorine Clean Tears
Mon September 4 Hour TWO: Guest DJ Skinlayers
- Julie Bondar – Fleurs Du Mal
- Bad Stream – Already Dead
- A Copy For Collapse – Your Imaginary World
- CHVRN – Inception
- One True God – Addicted
- Etienne de Crecy – Someone Like You
- Daddybear – Science Fiction [MORIS BLAK Mix]
- Infravision – Wasteland
- Wolfsheim – Approaching Light Speed
- GoodBooks – Leni [Crystal Castles]
- TR/ST – Iris
- Mr. Kitty – After Dark
- ESA – I Detach [MORIS BLAK Mix]
Gustave Dore, Loch Lomond (1875)
