On the Edge Playlist: 09.10.23

DJ Zuul
September 11, 2023
Sun September 10 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul gets weird with it

  1. NNHMN – Hungrige Liebe
  2. Kidneythieves – Never and Me
  3. The Birthday Massacre – Endless
  4. Villagers of Ioannina City – Age of Aquarius
  5. The Sisters of Mercy – More
  6. 12 Illusions – New (Remix)
  7. Hante. – In Raptures
  8. X Marks the Pedwalk – Yesterdays
  9. SRSQ – The Martyr
  10. Ladytron – Ghosts
  11. 65daysofstatic – Debutante
  12. Bonobo – Otomo

Mon September 11 Hour ONE:DJ Drew

  1. KMFDM – A Dub Against War
  2. Grimes – 4AEM
  3. Einstürzende Neubauten – The Garden
  4. Snog – Hey Christian God
  5. Underworld – Underneath The Radar
  6. Aesthetic Perfection – The Ones
  7. Nine Inch Nails – Only
  8. Night Club – Show It 2 Me
  9. Suicide Commando – Bind Torture Kill [DJ Drewz UnExtended Torture]
  10. Suicide Commando – Hellraiser [VNV Edit]
  11. VNV Nation – Beloved [Single]
  12. Depeche Mode – Policy Of Truth [Kernfusion Mix]

Mon September 11 Hour TWO: Rocket Qween’s Nervous Breakdown

  1. Joy Division – She’s Lost Control
  2. Klaus Nomi – You Don’t Own Me
  3. Machines Of Loving Grace – Butterfly Wings
  4. Gary Numan – The Fall
  5. How To Destroy Angels – Too Late, All Gone
  6. Nine Inch Nails – The Big Come Down
  7. Vast – Touched
  8. Of Montreal – The Past Is A Grotesque Animal
  9. Night Club – Die In The Disco
  10. Solar Fake – I Despise You
  11. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – I Let Love In
  12. The Legendary Pink Dots – I Love You In Your Tragic Beauty
  13. Cannons – Nevermind, Never Mine

 

Gustave Dore, The Guiding Angel, from The Divine Comedy (1871)

DJ Zuul

