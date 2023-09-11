On the Edge Playlist: 09.10.23

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…
Sun September 10 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul gets weird with it
- NNHMN – Hungrige Liebe
- Kidneythieves – Never and Me
- The Birthday Massacre – Endless
- Villagers of Ioannina City – Age of Aquarius
- The Sisters of Mercy – More
- 12 Illusions – New (Remix)
- Hante. – In Raptures
- X Marks the Pedwalk – Yesterdays
- SRSQ – The Martyr
- Ladytron – Ghosts
- 65daysofstatic – Debutante
- Bonobo – Otomo
Mon September 11 Hour ONE:DJ Drew
- KMFDM – A Dub Against War
- Grimes – 4AEM
- Einstürzende Neubauten – The Garden
- Snog – Hey Christian God
- Underworld – Underneath The Radar
- Aesthetic Perfection – The Ones
- Nine Inch Nails – Only
- Night Club – Show It 2 Me
- Suicide Commando – Bind Torture Kill [DJ Drewz UnExtended Torture]
- Suicide Commando – Hellraiser [VNV Edit]
- VNV Nation – Beloved [Single]
- Depeche Mode – Policy Of Truth [Kernfusion Mix]
Mon September 11 Hour TWO: Rocket Qween’s Nervous Breakdown
- Joy Division – She’s Lost Control
- Klaus Nomi – You Don’t Own Me
- Machines Of Loving Grace – Butterfly Wings
- Gary Numan – The Fall
- How To Destroy Angels – Too Late, All Gone
- Nine Inch Nails – The Big Come Down
- Vast – Touched
- Of Montreal – The Past Is A Grotesque Animal
- Night Club – Die In The Disco
- Solar Fake – I Despise You
- Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – I Let Love In
- The Legendary Pink Dots – I Love You In Your Tragic Beauty
- Cannons – Nevermind, Never Mine
