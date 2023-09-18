On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge Playlist: 09.17.23

DJ Zuul
September 18, 2023
Sun September 17 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul

  1. Fatum Black – Convolution (Alternative Version)
  2. TVAM – Porsche Majeure
  3. Stoneburner – Music of the Spears
  4. Go_A – Vorozhyla
  5. Sau Poler – Vireo
  6. Trevor Something – Enjoy the Silence
  7. Emmit Fenn – What We Once Were
  8. Huoratron – DDoS
  9. Punshukunshu – Myth
  10. DSTRTD SGNL – Electricity, Ghosts & Gravity (Tabis & Dawn Remix)
  11. Essaie Pas – Danse sociale
  12. MAMAN KÜSTERS – Träumen Androiden von Elektrischen Schafen ? {Remix} par Insider

Mon September 18 Hour ONE:DJ Drew

  1. Katy Perry – I Kissed A Girl [AP Mix]
  2. Necessary Response – Spilling Blood
  3. Covenant – Dead Stars
  4. VNV Nation – Testament
  5. Prodigy – Firestarter
  6. The Immortals – Mortal Kombat
  7. Rammstein – Du Hast
  8. Hanzel Und Gretel – Robot Logic
  9. Gravity Kills – Personal Jesus
  10. Lords Of Acid – Rough Sex
  11. Massive Attack – Teardrop
  12. Depeche Mode – Fly On The Windscreen
  13. Nine Inch Nails – Dead Souls
  14. New Order – 1963 [Singles]

Mon September 18 Hour TWO: DJ Paradigm Lost

  1. Mascarpone – I Can’t See
  2. Die Sexual – Bound, I Rise
  3. Fluid Ghost – Submission
  4. Nuda – Break
  5. Circuit Preacher – Brain Wash
  6. Visceral Anatomy – World Stopped
  7. Nuxx Vomica – Easy Go [Semantic Mix]
  8. Fermion – Relapsed
  9. Cyanotic – Are We Still Alive
  10. Cultivated Bimvbo – Ten Seconds To Crazy [2023 Remake]
  11. Capsules Of Energy – A Daisy Chain For Satan
  12. Coping Method – Hypomania

 

