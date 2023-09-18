On the Edge Playlist: 09.17.23

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…

…and by listeners like YOU

We get it. 11pm to 2am is rough on a school night. We gotchoo, boo. Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on Facebook and Discord.

Sun September 17 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul



Fatum Black – Convolution (Alternative Version) TVAM – Porsche Majeure Stoneburner – Music of the Spears Go_A – Vorozhyla Sau Poler – Vireo Trevor Something – Enjoy the Silence Emmit Fenn – What We Once Were Huoratron – DDoS Punshukunshu – Myth DSTRTD SGNL – Electricity, Ghosts & Gravity (Tabis & Dawn Remix) Essaie Pas – Danse sociale MAMAN KÜSTERS – Träumen Androiden von Elektrischen Schafen ? {Remix} par Insider

Mon September 18 Hour ONE:DJ Drew



Katy Perry – I Kissed A Girl [AP Mix] Necessary Response – Spilling Blood Covenant – Dead Stars VNV Nation – Testament Prodigy – Firestarter The Immortals – Mortal Kombat Rammstein – Du Hast Hanzel Und Gretel – Robot Logic Gravity Kills – Personal Jesus Lords Of Acid – Rough Sex Massive Attack – Teardrop Depeche Mode – Fly On The Windscreen Nine Inch Nails – Dead Souls New Order – 1963 [Singles]

Mon September 18 Hour TWO: DJ Paradigm Lost



Mascarpone – I Can’t See Die Sexual – Bound, I Rise Fluid Ghost – Submission Nuda – Break Circuit Preacher – Brain Wash Visceral Anatomy – World Stopped Nuxx Vomica – Easy Go [Semantic Mix] Fermion – Relapsed Cyanotic – Are We Still Alive Cultivated Bimvbo – Ten Seconds To Crazy [2023 Remake] Capsules Of Energy – A Daisy Chain For Satan Coping Method – Hypomania

Gustave Dore, From Don Quixote

