On the Edge Playlist: 09.24.23

Sun September 24 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul



Sextile – New York Sapphira Vee – Can’t See Kliment – Gone Into Wild Public Memory – Afterimage Meshes – The Alarm Is Broken Evil Dust – Medico della peste (Alpha Sect Rework) IV Horsemen – R’lyeh Soft Crash – Dolce Morte Radical G – Dancer In The Dark Jason Alacrity – Consequence (2K23) The Slow Readers Club – You Opened Up My Heart TVAM – Costasol Lovelorn Dolls – Dreamworld Twice A Man – Presence

Mon September 25 Hour ONE: DJ Drew & Rhys Fulber



Front Line Assembly – Unknown Front Line Assembly – Barbarians Front Line Assembly – Stifle Rhys Fulber – Fission Rhys Fulber – Limited Rhys Fulber – My Church Will – Crowning Glory

Mon September 25 Hour TWO: DJ & Bill Leeb



Delerium – In The Deep Delerium – Mecca Intermix – Mantra Delirium f Sarah McLachlan – Silence Skinny Puppy – Dig It [Short] Delerium f Mimi Page – Falling Back To You Cyberaktif – Nothing Stays

