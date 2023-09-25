On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge Playlist: 09.24.23

DJ Zuul
September 25, 2023
Sun September 24 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul

  1. Sextile – New York
  2. Sapphira Vee – Can’t See
  3. Kliment – Gone Into Wild
  4. Public Memory – Afterimage
  5. Meshes – The Alarm Is Broken
  6. Evil Dust – Medico della peste (Alpha Sect Rework)
  7. IV Horsemen – R’lyeh
  8. Soft Crash – Dolce Morte
  9. Radical G – Dancer In The Dark
  10. Jason Alacrity – Consequence (2K23)
  11. The Slow Readers Club – You Opened Up My Heart
  12. TVAM – Costasol
  13. Lovelorn Dolls – Dreamworld
  14. Twice A Man – Presence

Mon September 25 Hour ONE: DJ Drew & Rhys Fulber

  1. Front Line Assembly – Unknown
  2. Front Line Assembly – Barbarians
  3. Front Line Assembly – Stifle
  4. Rhys Fulber – Fission
  5. Rhys Fulber – Limited
  6. Rhys Fulber – My Church
  7. Will – Crowning Glory

Mon September 25 Hour TWO: DJ & Bill Leeb

  1. Delerium – In The Deep
  2. Delerium – Mecca
  3. Intermix – Mantra
  4. Delirium f Sarah McLachlan – Silence
  5. Skinny Puppy – Dig It [Short]
  6. Delerium f Mimi Page – Falling Back To You
  7. Cyberaktif – Nothing Stays

 

Gustave Dore, “Bill Leeb & Rhys Fulber in the 9th Circle of Hell”, 1861

