On the Edge Playlist: 09.24.23

Sun September 24 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul
- Sextile – New York
- Sapphira Vee – Can’t See
- Kliment – Gone Into Wild
- Public Memory – Afterimage
- Meshes – The Alarm Is Broken
- Evil Dust – Medico della peste (Alpha Sect Rework)
- IV Horsemen – R’lyeh
- Soft Crash – Dolce Morte
- Radical G – Dancer In The Dark
- Jason Alacrity – Consequence (2K23)
- The Slow Readers Club – You Opened Up My Heart
- TVAM – Costasol
- Lovelorn Dolls – Dreamworld
- Twice A Man – Presence
Mon September 25 Hour ONE: DJ Drew & Rhys Fulber
- Front Line Assembly – Unknown
- Front Line Assembly – Barbarians
- Front Line Assembly – Stifle
- Rhys Fulber – Fission
- Rhys Fulber – Limited
- Rhys Fulber – My Church
- Will – Crowning Glory
Mon September 25 Hour TWO: DJ & Bill Leeb
- Delerium – In The Deep
- Delerium – Mecca
- Intermix – Mantra
- Delirium f Sarah McLachlan – Silence
- Skinny Puppy – Dig It [Short]
- Delerium f Mimi Page – Falling Back To You
- Cyberaktif – Nothing Stays
Gustave Dore, “Bill Leeb & Rhys Fulber in the 9th Circle of Hell”, 1861
