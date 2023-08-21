Guest Mix Seattle with Novel Natura

C895’s newest endeavor, Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast is a companion to our brand new hour long mixshow Guest Mix Seattle that airs every Sunday night! Both the mix and this podcast feature the very best electronic DJs and producers that Seattle has to offer, giving them the freedom of open format and open decks for sixty minutes once a week.

Novel Natura is a Seattle based multi-genre producer, DJ and vocalist. They create original compositions with a combination of organic instrumental sounds, electronic textures, and their own vocals. after several years of writing lyrics and working with producers, Novel took it upon themselves to curate the lush sound they were after. On this episode Harmony and Novel Natura chat about their upcoming projects, how they find and also create the sense of the “organic” in electronic music, how to know if your DJ is landing and more

Catch Novel Natura in the mix this Sunday, August 27th, 2023 at 8pm

