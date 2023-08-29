FeaturedGuest Mix Seattle

Guest Mix Seattle with Tony H

Harmony Soleil
August 29, 2023
C895’s newest endeavor, Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast is a companion to our brand new hour long mixshow Guest Mix Seattle that airs every Sunday night! Both the mix and this podcast feature the very best electronic DJs and producers that Seattle has to offer, giving them the freedom of open format and open decks for sixty minutes once a week.

On this episode, C895 Music Director and Assistant Program Director Harmony Soleil, sits down with ⁠⁠Tony H!

Tony H is Seatte’s newly appointed Party Citizen, an ambassador for citizenM hotels, and it’s no competition really. Once the accolades stack up this high, there are no more questions or confusion on the subject. Tony H is the real deal and getting recognized for it around the Nation.

Label Manager for Space Yacht, (you know, the one in L.A.), Label Head for TWO more of his own projects (Late Night Munchies and Munchies After Dark), the man is on a mission it would seem, or perhaps an invasion…kind takeover? Kevin Knapp is on record saying Tony was an “artist to watch” in 2021 and that held true in 2022 when he was put on “10 Rising Black Artists You Should Know” in Gray Area Magazine. Aside from founding his own labels, Tony has releases on; Desert Hearts, Dirtybird, Space Yacht, Wyldcard Records, Music Is 4 Lovers, Flashmob Records and so many more. He has made a name for himself as one of the most thrilling up-and-coming artists in the house music scene.

Harmony and Tony H chat about how his roots in Panama and Alaska shaped his career in as a DJ and label boss, the recent anniversary of Late Night Munchies, his plans for a groundbreaking non-profit and more!

Follow the podcast so you are prepped and ready for each new mix and remember to catch Guest Mix Seattle, Sunday nights at 8pm! You can hear our past episodes with Novel Natura, Frida KOrionLucy le FreakASWSeattle House MafiaZOF and Madlon! Listen to our most recent set from Novel Natura in the mix here!

