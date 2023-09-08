Guest Mix Seattle with Kidder

C895’s newest endeavor, Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast is a companion to our brand new hour long mixshow Guest Mix Seattle that airs every Sunday night! Both the mix and this podcast feature the very best electronic DJs and producers that Seattle has to offer, giving them the freedom of open format and open decks for sixty minutes once a week.

On this episode, C895 Music Director and Assistant Program Director Harmony Soleil, sits down with ⁠⁠⁠Kidder⁠!

On this episode, C895 Music Director and Assistant Program Director Harmony Soleil, sits down with ⁠⁠⁠⁠Kidder!⁠ Kidder is a Seattle based DJ and producer of Tech House, Deep House, Progressive House, Trance and Liquid DnB! On this episode Harmony and Kidder talk about their shared North Seattle roots, the art of being an opening DJ, upcoming new music and way more!

Catch Kidder in the mix this Sunday, September 10th, 2023 at 8pm

Follow the podcast so you are prepped and ready for each new mix and remember to catch Guest Mix Seattle, Sunday nights at 8pm! You can hear our past episodes with Tony H, Novel Natura, Frida K, Orion, Lucy le Freak, ASW, Seattle House Mafia, ZOF and Madlon! Listen to our most recent set from Novel Natura in the mix here!