FeaturedGuest Mix Seattle

Guest Mix Seattle with Lola K

Harmony Soleil
September 11, 2023
1 min read
An image of Lola K with the words "Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast feauring Lola K with an image of the Space Needle

C895’s newest endeavor, Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast is a companion to our brand new hour long mixshow Guest Mix Seattle that airs every Sunday night! Both the mix and this podcast feature the very best electronic DJs and producers that Seattle has to offer, giving them the freedom of open format and open decks for sixty minutes once a week.

On this episode, C895 Music Director and Assistant Program Director Harmony Soleil, sits down with ⁠⁠Lola K!

Lola K is a Seattle based DJ and producer of tech & bass house! On this episode Harmony and Lola K chat about the transformation from cellist to DJ and producer, plus her transition to living in the Pacific Northwest, new music that is in the works, the power of the Shrek Rave and more!

Catch Lola K in the mix this Sunday, September 17th, 2023 at 8pm

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

An image of Kidder with the words "Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast feauring Kidder with an image of the Space Needle
FeaturedGuest Mix Seattle

Guest Mix Seattle with Kidder

C895’s newest endeavor, Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast is a companion to our brand new hour long mixshow Guest Mix Seattle that airs every Sunday night! Both the mix and this podcast feature the very best electronic DJs and producers that Seattle...

An image of Tony H with the words "Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast feauring Tony H with an image of the Space Needle
FeaturedGuest Mix Seattle

Guest Mix Seattle with Tony H

C895’s newest endeavor, Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast is a companion to our brand new hour long mixshow Guest Mix Seattle that airs every Sunday night! Both the mix and this podcast feature the very best electronic DJs and producers that Seattle...

An image of Frida with the words "Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast feauring Novel Natura with an image of the Space Needle
FeaturedGuest Mix Seattle

Guest Mix Seattle with Novel Natura

C895’s newest endeavor, Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast is a companion to our brand new hour long mixshow Guest Mix Seattle that airs every Sunday night! Both the mix and this podcast feature the very best electronic DJs and producers that Seattle...

A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
Purple grocery tote with white C89.5 logo
green Club 895 logo with $30/month price for joining
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu