Guest Mix Seattle with Lola K

C895’s newest endeavor, Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast is a companion to our brand new hour long mixshow Guest Mix Seattle that airs every Sunday night! Both the mix and this podcast feature the very best electronic DJs and producers that Seattle has to offer, giving them the freedom of open format and open decks for sixty minutes once a week.

On this episode, C895 Music Director and Assistant Program Director Harmony Soleil, sits down with ⁠⁠⁠Lola K!

Lola K is a Seattle based DJ and producer of tech & bass house! On this episode Harmony and Lola K chat about the transformation from cellist to DJ and producer, plus her transition to living in the Pacific Northwest, new music that is in the works, the power of the Shrek Rave and more!

Catch Lola K in the mix this Sunday, September 17th, 2023 at 8pm