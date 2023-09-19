Guest Mix Seattle with Snapdragon

On this episode, C895 Music Director and Assistant Program Director Harmony Soleil, sits down with ⁠⁠⁠⁠Snapdragon!

Snapdragon is featured on lineups with some of today’s biggest names in dance music representing the Northwest house and breaks scene. Keep an eye out for her signature stage presence, affinity for melodies, and floor-gazing vibes.

Snapdragon first bloomed in the underground scene of Phoenix, AZ in 2007. The beginning was marked by underground warehouse parties and many desert raves. She then sprouted with presence in premiere Scottsdale nightclubs (at first using her best friends ID because she was underage). Migrating North with notable stops in Las Vegas (her original hometown), she’s planted roots in Seattle and has fully blossomed into a genre-bending artist. On this episode Harmony and Snapdragon chat about the importannce of going outside of your DJ comfort zone, the lessons learned when DJing on vinyl (in the desert!), the skills that come from genre bending sets, upcoming music and way more!

Catch Snapdragon in the mix this Sunday, September 24th, 2023 at 8pm!

This podcast is a companion to Guest Mix Seattle an hour long mix that airs every Sunday night at 8pm. Both the mix and this podcast feature the very best electronic DJs and producers that Seattle has to offer, giving them the freedom of open format and open decks for sixty minutes once a week.

Here on Guestmix Seattle: The Podcast, we get to dive deep with the DJs before you hear them go in the mix sunday talking about how they first got into DJing, the gear they love, their favorite Seattle late night spots, advice for up and coming DJs and way more.

Make sure to follow this podcast so you don’t miss a single episode as they come out each Monday and then catch that weeks interviewee in the mix the following Sunday night at 8pm on C895.