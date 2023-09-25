Guest Mix Seattle with LUMI

Welcome to Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast from C895!

On this episode, C895 Music Director and Assistant Program Director Harmony Soleil, sits down with ⁠LUMI⁠!

DJ-producer, LUMI, originally from Helsinki, Finland, has an eclectic taste for house and techno with elements of groove. Her DJ sets range from dark and pulsing to uplifting and rhythmic. With a background in choir and piano her music features her own vocals in addition to her studio productions. LUMI has recently shared the stage with some of the most influential names in the scene including Pan-Pot, Justin Martin, Teenage Mutants, and Will Clarke. On this episode Harmony and LUMI chat abut the importance of finding your own voice, the comparison between US audiences and those abroad, up coming projects and way more!

Listen here!

Catch LUMI in the mix Sunday, October 1st, 2023.

This podcast is a companion to Guest Mix Seattle an hour long mix that airs every Sunday night at 8pm on 89.5fm in Seattle and on our website at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠C895.org⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠. Both the mix and this podcast feature the very best electronic DJs and producers that Seattle has to offer, giving them the freedom of open format and open decks for sixty minutes once a week.

Here on Guestmix Seattle: The Podcast, we get to dive deep with the DJs before you hear them go in the mix sunday talking about how they first got into DJing, the gear they love, their favorite Seattle late night spots, advice for up and coming DJs and way more.

Make sure to follow this podcast so you don’t miss a single episode as they come out each Monday and then catch that weeks interviewee in the mix the following Sunday night at 8pm on C895.