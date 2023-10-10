FeaturedGuest Mix Seattle

Guest Mix Seattle with Longstocking

Harmony Soleil
October 10, 2023
2 min read
An image of Longstocking with the words "Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast feauring Longstocking" with an image of the Space Needle

Welcome to Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast from C895!

On this episode, C895 Music Director and Assistant Program Director Harmony Soleil, sits down with Longstocking!

Denni Longstocking Kindred is part of growing West Coast current back to the BIPOC/ Queer/ Gender Queer roots of US dance music.

Unhappy with seeing how far how dance music had veered from its cultural roots, Longstocking decided to be part of the effort to change that. While it’s been a challenge rising as a Transfemme/ Non-Binary artist, her releases speak for themselves and she gravitates toward allied labels. Every release from them has garnered a top five position in the Beatport Top 100 Chart Releases, including three #1s. After culling wins for other label trophy cases, she decided to make a platform for herself and other likeminded dance producers by launching Feral One Records. Continuing this chart success tradition, Feral One Records is now regular at the top of the Beatport Charts along with Longstocking.

On this episode Harmony and Longstocking chat about the importance of dance…in dance music, unlocking core memories, as well as the beauty and struggles within the Seattle scene.

Catch Longstocking in the mix Sunday, October 15th, 2023.

This podcast is a companion to Guest Mix Seattle an hour long mix that airs every Sunday night at 8pm on 89.5fm in Seattle and on our website at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠C895.org⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠. Both the mix and this podcast feature the very best electronic DJs and producers that Seattle has to offer, giving them the freedom of open format and open decks for sixty minutes once a week.

Here on Guestmix Seattle: The Podcast, we get to dive deep with the DJs before you hear them go in the mix sunday talking about how they first got into DJing, the gear they love, their favorite Seattle late night spots, advice for up and coming DJs and way more.

Make sure to follow this podcast so you don’t miss a single episode as they come out each Monday and then catch that weeks interviewee in the mix the following Sunday night at 8pm on C895.

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

A blue background with an image of hands in the air at a concert with the words "Ticket Giveaways this week..."
ContestFeatured

Win Tickets THIS Week!

Its a big week on air this week! We have YOUR chance to win tickets to… Jai Wolf and the “Blue Babu Tour” at the WAMU Theater this weekend! Daybreaker Seattle is back bright and early on 10/15 at the @MuseumOfFlight with yoga...

Four students standing in front of a large classroom white board. Two students are dark-skinned and appear to be identical twins. The other two students have lighter skin. Two students have wide smiles and are giving the thumbs up sign. Words on the white board behind the students include: daily schedule, talent development, and live on-air.
FeaturedMembership

Thanks for supporting C89.5!

Thanks to everyone who donated to C89.5 during our Fall Fund Drive, and to our Monthly Donors for their ongoing support! Your financial contributions ensure that the music you enjoy, and the educational opportunities our students count on, will be...

An image of LUMI with the words "Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast feauring LUMI with an image of the Space Needle
Guest Mix Seattle

Guest Mix Seattle with LUMI

Welcome to Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast from C895! On this episode, C895 Music Director and Assistant Program Director Harmony Soleil, sits down with ⁠LUMI⁠! DJ-producer, LUMI, originally from Helsinki, Finland, has an eclectic taste for house and...

A photo of a person wearing a black, satin team jacket with white strips on the cuffs, collar, and waist band.
A collage of the words Club89.5, New York Times, Cooking, and Games. There are also small icons representing a crossword puzzle and images of ice cream
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu