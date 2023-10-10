Guest Mix Seattle with Longstocking

Welcome to Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast from C895!

On this episode, C895 Music Director and Assistant Program Director Harmony Soleil, sits down with Longstocking!

⁠Denni Longstocking Kindred⁠ is part of growing West Coast current back to the BIPOC/ Queer/ Gender Queer roots of US dance music.

Unhappy with seeing how far how dance music had veered from its cultural roots, Longstocking decided to be part of the effort to change that. While it’s been a challenge rising as a Transfemme/ Non-Binary artist, her releases speak for themselves and she gravitates toward allied labels. Every release from them has garnered a top five position in the Beatport Top 100 Chart Releases, including three #1s. After culling wins for other label trophy cases, she decided to make a platform for herself and other likeminded dance producers by launching ⁠Feral One Records⁠. Continuing this chart success tradition, ⁠Feral One Records⁠ is now regular at the top of the ⁠Beatport⁠ Charts along with Longstocking.

On this episode Harmony and Longstocking chat about the importance of dance…in dance music, unlocking core memories, as well as the beauty and struggles within the Seattle scene.

Catch Longstocking in the mix Sunday, October 15th, 2023.

This podcast is a companion to Guest Mix Seattle an hour long mix that airs every Sunday night at 8pm on 89.5fm in Seattle and on our website at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠C895.org⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠. Both the mix and this podcast feature the very best electronic DJs and producers that Seattle has to offer, giving them the freedom of open format and open decks for sixty minutes once a week.

Here on Guestmix Seattle: The Podcast, we get to dive deep with the DJs before you hear them go in the mix sunday talking about how they first got into DJing, the gear they love, their favorite Seattle late night spots, advice for up and coming DJs and way more.

