Win Tickets THIS Week!

Harmony Soleil
October 3, 2023
A blue background with an image of hands in the air at a concert with the words "Ticket Giveaways this week..."

Its a big week on air this week! We have YOUR chance to win tickets to…

  • Jai Wolf and the “Blue Babu Tour” at the WAMU Theater this weekend!
  • Daybreaker Seattle is back bright and early on 10/15 at the @MuseumOfFlight with yoga, music, bites and more!
  • Washington Husky Football are taking on their rivals Oregon Football for the last time in the PAC-12 on 10/14 and you could be there!

Listen for your chance to win this week on C895 Mornings with Drew Bailey, Evenings with Harmony Soleil, NuSkool Ol’School with Trent Von and more!

P.S. If you are a member of #Club895 check your email for your chance to automatically win tickets to all these events!

