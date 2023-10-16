Guest Mix Seattle with Graymatter

Welcome to Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast from C895!

On this episode, C895 Music Director and Assistant Program Director Harmony Soleil, sits down with GRAYMATTER!

GRAYMATTER aka Grayson Lindberg is a music producer and DJ located in Seattle, WA, with a history of playing gigs from the south of France to Bellingham! GRAYMATTER’s catalogue is only growing in the electronic music world. His “Yellow Glasses EP”, released in July 2019 on OFDM Records, peaked at #3 on Beatport’s Top 100 Bass House Releases and stayed in the Top 100 for over 3 months. With his collaborative LoFi Hip-Hop projects, he consistently makes it into Spotify’s Editorial playlists, achieving over 60 million plays solely on Spotify, and in 2021 has seen success from his House music releases, garnering over half a million plays. GRAYMATTER has shared stages with Ghastly, Good Times Ahead, Dr. Fresch and more; played for LA’s notorious party company, Space Yacht, and performed at festivals like Freaknight [Seattle], Paradiso [George, WA], Bumbershoot [Seattle] and more. From funky house music to bangin’ bass house to mellow lofi hip-hop [ocean gray], GRAYMATTER’s music shows his vast ability to create music across genres. As a recent graduate of Berklee College of Music [Master of Music in Music Production], GRAYMATTER is currently taking on production, mixing and mastering clients.

On this episode Harmony and GRAYMATTER chat about the importance of outside influences in producting music and DJ mixes, how club DJing can truly be a trial by (the best kind of) fire, upcoming projects and more!

Catch GRAYMATTER in the mix Sunday, October 22nd, 2023.

This podcast is a companion to Guest Mix Seattle an hour long mix that airs every Sunday night at 8pm on 89.5fm in Seattle and on our website at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠C895.org⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠. Both the mix and this podcast feature the very best electronic DJs and producers that Seattle has to offer, giving them the freedom of open format and open decks for sixty minutes once a week.

Here on Guestmix Seattle: The Podcast, we get to dive deep with the DJs before you hear them go in the mix sunday talking about how they first got into DJing, the gear they love, their favorite Seattle late night spots, advice for up and coming DJs and way more.

Make sure to follow this podcast so you don’t miss a single episode as they come out each Monday and then catch that weeks interviewee in the mix the following Sunday night at 8pm on C895.