FeaturedGuest Mix Seattle

Guest Mix Seattle with Graymatter

Harmony Soleil
October 16, 2023
3 min read
An image of Graymatter with the words "Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast feauring Graymatter" with an image of the Space Needle

Welcome to Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast from C895!

On this episode, C895 Music Director and Assistant Program Director Harmony Soleil, sits down with GRAYMATTER!

GRAYMATTER aka Grayson Lindberg is a music producer and DJ located in Seattle, WA, with a history of playing gigs from the south of France to Bellingham! GRAYMATTER’s catalogue is only growing in the electronic music world. His “Yellow Glasses EP”, released in July 2019 on OFDM Records, peaked at #3 on Beatport’s Top 100 Bass House Releases and stayed in the Top 100 for over 3 months. With his collaborative LoFi Hip-Hop projects, he consistently makes it into Spotify’s Editorial playlists, achieving over 60 million plays solely on Spotify, and in 2021 has seen success from his House music releases, garnering over half a million plays. GRAYMATTER has shared stages with Ghastly, Good Times Ahead, Dr. Fresch and more; played for LA’s notorious party company, Space Yacht, and performed at festivals like Freaknight [Seattle], Paradiso [George, WA], Bumbershoot [Seattle] and more. From funky house music to bangin’ bass house to mellow lofi hip-hop [ocean gray], GRAYMATTER’s music shows his vast ability to create music across genres. As a recent graduate of Berklee College of Music [Master of Music in Music Production], GRAYMATTER is currently taking on production, mixing and mastering clients.

On this episode Harmony and GRAYMATTER chat about the importance of outside influences in producting music and DJ mixes, how club DJing can truly be a trial by (the best kind of) fire, upcoming projects and more!

Catch GRAYMATTER in the mix Sunday, October 22nd, 2023.

This podcast is a companion to Guest Mix Seattle an hour long mix that airs every Sunday night at 8pm on 89.5fm in Seattle and on our website at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠C895.org⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠. Both the mix and this podcast feature the very best electronic DJs and producers that Seattle has to offer, giving them the freedom of open format and open decks for sixty minutes once a week.

Here on Guestmix Seattle: The Podcast, we get to dive deep with the DJs before you hear them go in the mix sunday talking about how they first got into DJing, the gear they love, their favorite Seattle late night spots, advice for up and coming DJs and way more.

Make sure to follow this podcast so you don’t miss a single episode as they come out each Monday and then catch that weeks interviewee in the mix the following Sunday night at 8pm on C895.

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

An image of Longstocking with the words "Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast feauring Longstocking" with an image of the Space Needle
FeaturedGuest Mix Seattle

Guest Mix Seattle with Longstocking

Welcome to Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast from C895! On this episode, C895 Music Director and Assistant Program Director Harmony Soleil, sits down with Longstocking! ⁠Denni Longstocking Kindred⁠ is part of growing West Coast current back to the...

A blue background with an image of hands in the air at a concert with the words "Ticket Giveaways this week..."
ContestFeatured

Win Tickets THIS Week!

Its a big week on air this week! We have YOUR chance to win tickets to… Jai Wolf and the “Blue Babu Tour” at the WAMU Theater this weekend! Daybreaker Seattle is back bright and early on 10/15 at the @MuseumOfFlight with yoga...

Four students standing in front of a large classroom white board. Two students are dark-skinned and appear to be identical twins. The other two students have lighter skin. Two students have wide smiles and are giving the thumbs up sign. Words on the white board behind the students include: daily schedule, talent development, and live on-air.
FeaturedMembership

Thanks for supporting C89.5!

Thanks to everyone who donated to C89.5 during our Fall Fund Drive, and to our Monthly Donors for their ongoing support! Your financial contributions ensure that the music you enjoy, and the educational opportunities our students count on, will be...

A collage of the words Club89.5, New York Times, Cooking, and Games. There are also small icons representing a crossword puzzle and images of ice cream
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu