Public Radio Music Day x Guest Mix Seattle Line Up

This year C895 is going big for Public Radio Music Day 2023!

To celebrate we are going in the mix all day with eleven hours of non-stop mixes from DJs featured so far on Guest Mix Seattle on October 25th from 10am-9pm!

Public Radio Music Day is a nationwide celebration uniting public radio music stations, fans, artists, and other members of the music industry to recognize and spread the word about the special role noncommercial stations play in the music world both locally and nationally.

The fourth annual Public Radio Music Day will be commemorated on October 25, 2023. This year’s theme – Building Community Through Music – not only builds on the momentum of spreading awareness of your impact on American audiences, but provides stations with the opportunity to engage with a new generation of music lovers.

Our 2023 Guest Mix Seattle x Public Radio Music Day Take Over will feature mixes from Snapdragon, Lucy LeFreak, Tony H, Frida K, Novel Natura, Orion, Zof, Seattle House Mafia and Madlon! Plus a special edition of Guest Mix Wednesday with local dance music icons ODESZA.

Listen on air and online starting at 10am for non-stop mixes and shoutouts from the DJs! And don’t forget to get to know our featured DJs by catching their indepth interviews with Harmony Soleil on Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast (Spotify, Amazon Music and on our website here)!