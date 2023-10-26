Guest Mix Seattle with Wubmama

Welcome to Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast from C895!

On this episode, C895 Music Director and Assistant Program Director Harmony Soleil, sits down with Wubmama!

Wubmama, Courtney Stillwell, is a 25 year old talented, independent up-and-coming producer and DJ based in Seattle, WA, originally from Portland, OR.

Self taught, she is making a name for herself as a heavy bass artist, but doesn’t stop there- she is talented at making many other genres such as hybrid trap, experimental, melodic bass and more- a ” jack of all trades” of EDM. She also produces hip-hop style beats for rappers and more. Her longtime love and passion for music, music events and festivals has made her at home in the music scene, and is where she got the inspiration for her one-of-a-kind name. “Ive been going to events and festivals for years, and Wubmama was my ‘rave name’ and I wanted to keep my roots in my music career.” In her sets, she includes not only heavy bass and hybrid trap, but also uniquely incorporates influences of hip hop and rap, making her sets the perfect blend of breaking your neck and vibing out. Her fan-base and branding are known as #WUBBYGANG

On this episode Harmony and Wubmama chat about her first tour, changing representation in the music industry, how to DJ without headphones (!!) and way more!

Catch Wubmama in the mix Sunday, October 29th, 2023.

This podcast is a companion to Guest Mix Seattle an hour long mix that airs every Sunday night at 8pm on 89.5fm in Seattle and on our website at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠C895.org⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠. Both the mix and this podcast feature the very best electronic DJs and producers that Seattle has to offer, giving them the freedom of open format and open decks for sixty minutes once a week.

Here on Guestmix Seattle: The Podcast, we get to dive deep with the DJs before you hear them go in the mix sunday talking about how they first got into DJing, the gear they love, their favorite Seattle late night spots, advice for up and coming DJs and way more.

Make sure to follow this podcast so you don’t miss a single episode as they come out each Monday and then catch that weeks interviewee in the mix the following Sunday night at 8pm on C895.