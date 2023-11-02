Guest Mix Seattle with Miss Min.d!

Welcome to Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast from C895!

On this episode, C895 Music Director and Assistant Program Director Harmony Soleil, sits down with ⁠local legend ⁠Miss Min.d⁠!

Originally from the deserts of Wyoming, Miss Min.D has found her home in the Seattle music scene in 2004. Co-founding of production companies such as Skunky Beats, DJ4NORML and most recently Fraktured, in the greater Seattle area, Miss Min.D has over 19 years of throwing shows and jamming beats! She has ranged from UK Hard House, Electro House, Disco swing house, Booty Breaks and most recently Liquid Drum and Bass.

Playing with many names such as DJ Dan, Krafty Kuts, Left/Right and Donald Glaude she has held several residencies at local hot spots around Seattle such as Last Supper Club, Club Contour and Noc Noc.

Her current residencies are with Fraktured at The High Dive and Back of the House at Still Liquor. Her style and energy behind the decks is a force to be reckoned with and will never disappoint! With great track selection and energy through the roof, she hopes to make that booty clap and you drop it down low on the dance floor!

On this episode Harmony and Miss Min.d chat about the importance of venues beyond just night clubs, her journey into the world of music production, why genres might not matter in Seattle and more!

Catch Miss Min.d in the mix Sunday November 5th, 2023.

This podcast is a companion to Guest Mix Seattle an hour long mix that airs every Sunday night at 8pm on 89.5fm in Seattle and on our website at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠C895.org⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠. Both the mix and this podcast feature the very best electronic DJs and producers that Seattle has to offer, giving them the freedom of open format and open decks for sixty minutes once a week.

Here on Guestmix Seattle: The Podcast, we get to dive deep with the DJs before you hear them go in the mix sunday talking about how they first got into DJing, the gear they love, their favorite Seattle late night spots, advice for up and coming DJs and way more.

Make sure to follow this podcast so you don’t miss a single episode as they come out each Monday and then catch that weeks interviewee in the mix the following Sunday night at 8pm on C895.