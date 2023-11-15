Guest Mix Seattle with GriffinGrrl!

Welcome to Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast from C895!

On this episode, C895 Music Director and Assistant Program Director Harmony Soleil, sits down with ⁠⁠⁠⁠GriffinGrrl!⁠

A fiery catalyst of creative collaborations in dance music spanning cities, genres, and experiences — Emily’s roots go back to the 90s Los Angeles rave scene. She then came up as DJ Ms.E, radio host of KUSF’s FutureBreaks.FM, and co-founder of club night Eklektic in San Francisco.

Her passion for positive, music-driven media fueled her collaborations in all aspects of the business, from XLR8R Magazine to Xbox Entertainment, vinyl and digital record labels, film & TV sync licensing, and countless performances Stateside and beyond. Known for her magnetic, uplifting sets, GriffinGrrl is now based in Seattle and is a resident of Uniting Souls Music.

On this episode Harmony and Emily chat about the importance of reinvention as an artist, why radio (still!) matters, what makes Seattle special both as an audience and as a place for artists and way more!

Catch GriffinGrrl in the mix Sunday November 19th, 2023.

This podcast is a companion to Guest Mix Seattle an hour long mix that airs every Sunday night at 8pm on 89.5fm in Seattle and on our website at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠C895.org⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠. Both the mix and this podcast feature the very best electronic DJs and producers that Seattle has to offer, giving them the freedom of open format and open decks for sixty minutes once a week.

Here on Guestmix Seattle: The Podcast, we get to dive deep with the DJs before you hear them go in the mix sunday talking about how they first got into DJing, the gear they love, their favorite Seattle late night spots, advice for up and coming DJs and way more.

Make sure to follow this podcast so you don’t miss a single episode as they come out each Monday and then catch that weeks interviewee in the mix the following Sunday night at 8pm on C895.