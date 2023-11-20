Mixgiving 2023 Is Coming!

This Thanksgiving, it’s time to get basted in the groove with Mixgiving, Seattle’s ultimate Thanksgiving dance party!

We’re serving up a double helping of dance floor delights, starting with an extra hearty helping of new wave favorites from Trent Von with Save the Wave from 6 am to noon!

Then, get ready for a musical potluck as Team Drive at 5 DJs, Kryspin, Avery Usita, Harmony Soleil, DJ Creativity, Richard J. Dalton, and DJ Lightray bring their own unique flavors to the mix for your Thanksgiving festivities!

But the party doesn’t stop there! Join Planet Dance at 8 PM for two hours of classic tunes in the mix with Victor Menegaux. It’s the perfect way to digest your Thanksgiving feast and dance the night away!

And we wrap the night with a special edition of The Bassment, as Keano interviews Audien and talks about his latest music and upcoming Seattle concert date.

So save room for seconds and tune in to C89.5 for Mixgiving this Thursday starting at 6am!