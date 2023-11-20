EventsFeatured

Mixgiving 2023 Is Coming!

Harmony Soleil
November 20, 2023
1 min read
An orange background featuring a turkey with the words "Mixgiving 2023"

This Thanksgiving, it’s time to get basted in the groove with Mixgiving, Seattle’s ultimate Thanksgiving dance party!

We’re serving up a double helping of dance floor delights, starting with an extra hearty helping of new wave favorites from Trent Von with Save the Wave from 6 am to noon!

Then, get ready for a musical potluck as Team Drive at 5 DJs, Kryspin, Avery Usita, Harmony Soleil, DJ Creativity, Richard J. Dalton, and DJ Lightray bring their own unique flavors to the mix for your Thanksgiving festivities!

But the party doesn’t stop there! Join Planet Dance at 8 PM for two hours of classic tunes in the mix with Victor Menegaux. It’s the perfect way to digest your Thanksgiving feast and dance the night away!

And we wrap the night with a special edition of The Bassment, as Keano interviews Audien and talks about his latest music and upcoming Seattle concert date.

So save room for seconds and tune in to C89.5 for Mixgiving this Thursday starting at 6am!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

An image of GriffinGrrl with the words "Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast feauring GriffinGrrl" with an image of the Space Needle
FeaturedGuest Mix Seattle

Guest Mix Seattle with GriffinGrrl!

Welcome to Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast from C895! On this episode, C895 Music Director and Assistant Program Director Harmony Soleil, sits down with ⁠⁠⁠⁠GriffinGrrl!⁠ A fiery catalyst of creative collaborations in dance music spanning cities...

An image of Wubmama with the words "Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast feauring Wubmama" with an image of the Space Needle
FeaturedGuest Mix Seattle

Guest Mix Seattle with Wubmama

Welcome to Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast from C895! On this episode, C895 Music Director and Assistant Program Director Harmony Soleil, sits down with Wubmama! Wubmama, Courtney Stillwell, is a 25 year old talented, independent up-and-coming...

A collage of the words Club89.5, New York Times, Cooking, and Games. There are also small icons representing a crossword puzzle and images of ice cream
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu