Guest Mix Seattle with Avignon!

Harmony Soleil
November 22, 2023
An image of Avignon with the words "Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast feauring Avignon" with an image of the Space Needle

Welcome to Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast from c895!

On this episode, c895 Music Director and Assistant Program Director Harmony Soleil, sits down with ⁠⁠⁠⁠Avignon!

Avignon (Michael Robertson) is a Seattle based DJ and producer and owner of AVIGNON ENTERTAINMENT. AVIGNON is influenced by the likes of DJ SNEAK, Low Steppa, OFFAIAH, and Franky Rizardo.

On this episode Harmony and Avignon chat about the impact of being a true student of the craft of DJing, why timing is key and how the pandemic might…have been a good thing for Seattle nightlife and more!

Catch Avignon in the mix Sunday November 26th, 2023.

This podcast is a companion to Guest Mix Seattle an hour long mix that airs every Sunday night at 8pm on 89.5fm in Seattle and on our website at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠c895.org⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠. Both the mix and this podcast feature the very best electronic DJs and producers that Seattle has to offer, giving them the freedom of open format and open decks for sixty minutes once a week.

Here on Guestmix Seattle: The Podcast, we get to dive deep with the DJs before you hear them go in the mix sunday talking about how they first got into DJing, the gear they love, their favorite Seattle late night spots, advice for up and coming DJs and way more.

Make sure to follow this podcast so you don’t miss a single episode as they come out each Monday and then catch that weeks interviewee in the mix the following Sunday night at 8pm on c895.

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

