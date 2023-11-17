New Show: Push The Tempo with Jimni Cricket!

Starting December 1st, 2023 c89.5 is thrilled to launch ‘Push the Tempo’, a brand new radio show celebrating the high-octane genres of Happy Hardcore and HardStyle dance music. Hosted by the Seattle Dance mainstay DJ Jimni Cricket, the show will air every Friday night from 10PM – Midnight!

Get ready to experience the pulsating rhythms and energetic beats of Happy Hardcore and HardStyle, two sub genres of electronic dance music known for their fast tempos, soaring melodies, and relentless energy. The electrifying DJ Jimni Cricket will expertly guide listeners through a sonic journey of the most cutting-edge and exhilarating sounds in the hard dance world.

“We’re excited to bring ‘Push The Tempo’ to our listeners,” said c89.5 Program Director Ron Chatman. “Hard dance music has a passionate following in Seattle, and we’re confident that DJ Jimni Cricket will deliver a show that will set the audience on fire.”

DJ Jimni Cricket is no stranger to the hard dance scene, having been involved in the genre for over a decade. Her passion for the music is infectious, and her ability to connect with this audience is unrivaled. With their extensive knowledge and infectious energy, DJ Jimni Cricket is the perfect host to bring “Push The Tempo” to life. “I’m thrilled to rep the harder sounds and play them LIVE on the radio for the c89.5 audience.”

So mark your calendars and prepare to unleash your inner raver with Push The Tempo with DJ Jimni Cricket and friends starting December 1st at 10 PM. Push The Tempo with DJ Jimni Cricket is presented by Impact Productions.