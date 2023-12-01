FeaturedPush The Tempo

Push The Tempo Debuting TONIGHT!

Harmony Soleil
December 1, 2023
1 min read
A colorful background with the words "Push The Tempo with Jimni Cricket, Friday 10-midnight starting 12/01"

Starting TONIGHT at 10pm c89.5 is launching ‘Push the Tempo’, a brand new radio show celebrating the high-octane genres of Happy Hardcore and HardStyle dance music. Hosted by the Seattle Dance mainstay DJ Jimni Cricket and presented by Impact! Productions.

DJ Jimni Cricket is no stranger to the hard dance scene, having been involved in the genre for over a decade. Her passion for the music is infectious, and her ability to connect with this audience is unrivaled. With their extensive knowledge and infectious energy, DJ Jimni Cricket is the perfect host to bring “Push The Tempo” to life. “I’m thrilled to rep the harder sounds and play them LIVE on the radio for the c89.5 audience.”

So listen tonight as the show debuts with DJ Wheelz on the decks along with Jimni Cricket and repare to unleash your inner raver with Push The Tempo! And if you miss the show tonight you can catch it on demand for the next two weeks after it airs!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

FeaturedMembership

Thanks for supporting C89.5!

Thanks to everyone who donated to c89.5 during our Giving Tuesday fundraiser!
Your financial contributions ensure that the music you enjoy, and the educational opportunities our students count on, will be here for the future.

An image of Avignon with the words "Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast feauring Avignon" with an image of the Space Needle
FeaturedGuest Mix Seattle

Guest Mix Seattle with Avignon!

Welcome to Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast from c895! On this episode, c895 Music Director and Assistant Program Director Harmony Soleil, sits down with ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Avignon!⁠ Avignon (Michael Robertson) is a Seattle based DJ and producer and owner of...

A collage of the words Club89.5, New York Times, Cooking, and Games. There are also small icons representing a crossword puzzle and images of ice cream
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu