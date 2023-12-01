Push The Tempo Debuting TONIGHT!

Starting TONIGHT at 10pm c89.5 is launching ‘Push the Tempo’, a brand new radio show celebrating the high-octane genres of Happy Hardcore and HardStyle dance music. Hosted by the Seattle Dance mainstay DJ Jimni Cricket and presented by Impact! Productions.

DJ Jimni Cricket is no stranger to the hard dance scene, having been involved in the genre for over a decade. Her passion for the music is infectious, and her ability to connect with this audience is unrivaled. With their extensive knowledge and infectious energy, DJ Jimni Cricket is the perfect host to bring “Push The Tempo” to life. “I’m thrilled to rep the harder sounds and play them LIVE on the radio for the c89.5 audience.”

So listen tonight as the show debuts with DJ Wheelz on the decks along with Jimni Cricket and repare to unleash your inner raver with Push The Tempo! And if you miss the show tonight you can catch it on demand for the next two weeks after it airs!