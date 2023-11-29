Guest Mix Seattle Episode 20 with Attican!

On this episode, C895 Music Director and Assistant Program Director Harmony Soleil, sits down with ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Attican⁠!⁠

Attican is a visionary progressive house music producer who has carved a distinctive niche within the electronic music scene.

Drawing inspiration from the lush landscapes of the Pacific Northwest and the dynamic energy of urban life, Attican weaves together sonic narratives that transport listeners on a mesmerizing journey. His productions resonate with a sense of emotion and depth that transcends the boundaries of traditional dance music, effortlessly blending intricate melodies, pulsating basslines, and ethereal atmospheres.

With a rapidly growing fan base and a reputation for delivering electrifying performances, Attican is not an artist to miss. His dynamic live sets are a testament to his ability to curate a hypnotic journey, seamlessly transitioning between euphoric peaks and introspective moments, all while keeping the dancefloor entranced.

As Attican continues to shape the landscape of electronic music with his sonic explorations, one thing remains certain: his passion for pushing boundaries and crafting emotive, genre-defying compositions will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on the global musical tapestry.

On this episode Harmony and Attican chat about the difficulties of relocating, the importance of a supportive dance music community, pushing oneself as a producer and way more!

Catch Attican in the mix Sunday Decmber 3rd, 2023.

