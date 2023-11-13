On the Edge Playlist: 11.12.23 Featuring Rayne Reznor

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…

Sun November 12 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul with Rayne Reznor

Rayne Reznor – Alive (Remastered) Rayne Reznor – Interview Pt 1 Rayne Reznor – Lizzie’s Last Goodbye Rayne Reznor – Interview Pt 2 Rayne Reznor – Soulless Rayne Reznor – Interview Pt 3 M83 – Midnight City Rayne Reznor – Interview Pt 4 Caspian Khw – Solar Knights (feat. Rayne Reznor) Sextile – Crash Global Communication – 8:07 SWARM – Devil’s At Your Door Aiboforcen – Cycle of Life (Short Edit) Front 242 – Skin ClockDVA – The Hacker (LP Version) Gary Numan – Love Hurt Bleed Omnimar – Feels Like Velvet (Rework)

Monday November 13 Hour ONE: DJ Drew dances around the furniture



Rotersand – Welcome To Goodbye Rotersand – Dare To Live Aurora Sutra – In Search Of The Unity Aurora Sutra – Egypt Front Line Assembly – Silent Ceremony iVardensphere – Ragemaker Nordvargr – Salve Teragmon The Nefilim – Melt Rammstein – Hieratic Mich [Edit] Ministry – Change Of Luck Depeche Mode – Walking In My Shoes [Grunge] The Young Gods – Skinflowers [Brain Forest Mix]

Monday November 13 Hour TWO: DJ Rocket Qween

