On the Edge Playlist: 11.12.23 Featuring Rayne Reznor

Sun November 12 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul with Rayne Reznor
- Rayne Reznor – Alive (Remastered)
- Rayne Reznor – Interview Pt 1
- Rayne Reznor – Lizzie’s Last Goodbye
- Rayne Reznor – Interview Pt 2
- Rayne Reznor – Soulless
- Rayne Reznor – Interview Pt 3
- M83 – Midnight City
- Rayne Reznor – Interview Pt 4
- Caspian Khw – Solar Knights (feat. Rayne Reznor)
- Sextile – Crash
- Global Communication – 8:07
- SWARM – Devil’s At Your Door
- Aiboforcen – Cycle of Life (Short Edit)
- Front 242 – Skin
- ClockDVA – The Hacker (LP Version)
- Gary Numan – Love Hurt Bleed
- Omnimar – Feels Like Velvet (Rework)
Monday November 13 Hour ONE: DJ Drew dances around the furniture
- Rotersand – Welcome To Goodbye
- Rotersand – Dare To Live
- Aurora Sutra – In Search Of The Unity
- Aurora Sutra – Egypt
- Front Line Assembly – Silent Ceremony
- iVardensphere – Ragemaker
- Nordvargr – Salve Teragmon
- The Nefilim – Melt
- Rammstein – Hieratic Mich [Edit]
- Ministry – Change Of Luck
- Depeche Mode – Walking In My Shoes [Grunge]
- The Young Gods – Skinflowers [Brain Forest Mix]
Monday November 13 Hour TWO: DJ Rocket Qween
- Foie Gras – Psychic Sobriety
- Grimes f i_o – Violence
- Ayria – Hunger
- Night Club – Bad Girl
- Conquer DIvide – Bad Guy
- Coatie Pop – I Should Keep Some Things To Myself
- Chromatics – Shadow
- Warpaint – The Chauffeur
- More Aurora – In Out & Thru
- Lebanon Hanover – Babes Of The 80s
- Gioli & Assia – Playing Chess
- Boy Harsher – Fate
- Pour Vous – Scorpio
- Eivor – I Tokuni
