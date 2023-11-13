InterviewsOn The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge Playlist: 11.12.23 Featuring Rayne Reznor

DJ Zuul
November 13, 2023
2 min read

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…

…and by listeners like YOU

We get it.  11pm to 2am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on  Facebook and Discord.

Sun November 12 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul with Rayne Reznor

  1. Rayne Reznor – Alive (Remastered)
  2. Rayne Reznor – Interview Pt 1
  3. Rayne Reznor – Lizzie’s Last Goodbye
  4. Rayne Reznor – Interview Pt 2
  5. Rayne Reznor – Soulless
  6. Rayne Reznor – Interview Pt 3
  7. M83 – Midnight City
  8. Rayne Reznor – Interview Pt 4
  9. Caspian Khw – Solar Knights (feat. Rayne Reznor)
  10. Sextile – Crash
  11. Global Communication – 8:07
  12. SWARM – Devil’s At Your Door
  13. Aiboforcen – Cycle of Life (Short Edit)
  14. Front 242 – Skin
  15. ClockDVA – The Hacker (LP Version)
  16. Gary Numan – Love Hurt Bleed
  17. Omnimar – Feels Like Velvet (Rework)

Monday November 13 Hour ONE: DJ Drew dances around the furniture

  1. Rotersand – Welcome To Goodbye
  2. Rotersand – Dare To Live
  3. Aurora Sutra – In Search Of The Unity
  4. Aurora Sutra – Egypt
  5. Front Line Assembly – Silent Ceremony
  6. iVardensphere – Ragemaker
  7. Nordvargr – Salve Teragmon
  8. The Nefilim – Melt
  9. Rammstein – Hieratic Mich [Edit]
  10. Ministry – Change Of Luck
  11. Depeche Mode – Walking In My Shoes [Grunge]
  12. The Young Gods – Skinflowers [Brain Forest Mix]

 

Monday November 13 Hour TWO: DJ Rocket Qween

  1. Foie Gras – Psychic Sobriety
  2. Grimes f i_o – Violence
  3. Ayria – Hunger
  4. Night Club – Bad Girl
  5. Conquer DIvide – Bad Guy
  6. Coatie Pop – I Should Keep Some Things To Myself
  7. Chromatics – Shadow
  8. Warpaint – The Chauffeur
  9. More Aurora – In Out & Thru
  10. Lebanon Hanover – Babes Of The 80s
  11. Gioli & Assia – Playing Chess
  12. Boy Harsher – Fate
  13. Pour Vous – Scorpio
  14. Eivor – I Tokuni

 

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

A collage of the words Club89.5, New York Times, Cooking, and Games. There are also small icons representing a crossword puzzle and images of ice cream
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu