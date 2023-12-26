Guest Mix Seattle Returning In 2024!

After launching in July, Guest Mix Seattle has featured 20 incredible local DJs and producers, not only hightlighting their musical talent in a weekly mix showcase on Sunday nights but also with indepth interviews on Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast! The long form interview podcast has over 20 hours of insight, tips and history of the Seattle dance scene from the featured artists and…a few jokes from host Harmony Soleil.

The mix and the podcast are both taking a break this week for the holidays (and the Top 89 Countdown which will start at 6pm on Sunday!) but we will be back on January 2nd with a brand new podcast episode and in the mix for the first time in 2024 on Sunday, January 7th!

Our January line up includes EMUH, Mia Maya, Kryspin and Sloane Motion!

But before those DJs take over you can listen to the last two rewind mixes here and catch up on all 20 (!!) episodes of the podcast on Spotify and Amazon Music! Make sure to follow, rate and review so you are locked in for all of 2024!

Happy New Year from Guest Mix Seattle!