Guest Mix Seattle Episode #21 with EMUH!

On this first episode of 2024, c895 Music Director and Assistant Program Director Harmony Soleil, sits down with ⁠EMUH⁠!

EMUH is the Archfiend of dance music, you just didn’t know it yet.

As a neurodivergent artist, sharing his own work can be a complex task, but hasn’t stopped him from producing original music for over 20 years, accruing an impressive catalog including remixes for GAWP, Longstocking, and Arnold & Lane, as well as original releases on Feral One, Space Yacht, and My Techno Weighs A Ton. Because while it may be a challenge for him to express his true self in the mainstream, the values he carries forth, the values that define him, give him the courage to push through anything that could possibly hold him back. In a modern scene that continues to celebrate excess over substance, quantity over quality, and image over authenticity, EMUH is honed to the true values that built dance music culture.

Catch EMUH in the mix Sunday January 7th, 2024!

