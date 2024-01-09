Guest Mix Seattle Episode #22 with KRYSPIN!

Welcome to Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast from C895!

On this episode, C895 Music Director and Assistant Program Director Harmony Soleil, sits down with ⁠⁠KRYSPIN⁠⁠!

One could say music is Kryspin’s first language. Born Kryspin Gietkowski in the small town of Świnoujście, Poland, it was apparent from a young age that Kryspin had a talent and love for sound. He was an avid music collector spending all of the money he could save up as a kid on cassettes, CD’s, and records. As he grew older his spark and interest in music grew and inevitably lead him to the art of DJ’ing. While attending the University of Washington in Seattle, he purchased his first set of Technics turntables and started polishing his skills playing locally at various college parties and private events. Word quickly spread, and the bookings kept coming. No matter the venue or party, one thing was certain: Kryspin had a way of playing tunes that was contagious. Nightclub promoters quickly took notice, and began inviting him to play at some of Seattle’s biggest nights which then turned into residencies. He became the youngest resident DJ for the renowed USC Events, who gave him the first big opportunity to warm up the decks for legendary Benny Benassi. Soon after he was playing festivals like Beyond Wonderland, Freaknight, Life in Color, Paradiso, and playing regularily alongside the likes of TyDi, John Dahlback, Makj, Martin Solveig, Chris Lake, Morgan Page, DJ Dan, and many other a-list DJ’s at clubs from Seattle, to Boston, to beach parties in Europe and Mexico.

Kryspin’s club success also gained him corporate attention, making him the go-to DJ for clients like Microsoft, Amazon, T-Mobile, Lamborghini, and many others who trust him to bring the ultimate music experience at their events, both as a headliner and director of atmosphere.

Currently Kryspin can be heard live weekly on ⁠c89.5FM⁠ “Seattle’s Home for Dance” as the station’s Tuesday resident DJ , and monthly at the DayBreaker parties. He can also be found performing at his regular club residencies, as well as playing and producing some of the finest private events in America and beyond.

Catch KRYSPIN in the mix Sunday January 14th, 2024!

