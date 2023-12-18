Guest Mix SeattleGuest Mix Seattle

Guest Mix Seattle 2023 Rewind: Wubmama

Harmony Soleil
December 18, 2023
An image of Wubmama with the words "Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast feauring Wubmama" with an image of the Space Needle

As we near the end of 2023 Guest Mix Seattle is rewinding to take a look at our favorite mixes and interviews of the year! Catch a replay of the mix this Sunday night and make sure to listen to the interview with this weeks featured rewind on SpotifyAmazon Music or right here! Don’t forget to follow, rate and review the podcast wherever you listen.

On this episode, C895 Music Director and Assistant Program Director Harmony Soleil, sits down with Wubmama!

Wubmama, Courtney Stillwell, is a 25 year old talented, independent up-and-coming producer and DJ based in Seattle, WA, originally from Portland, OR.

Self taught, she is making a name for herself as a heavy bass artist, but doesn’t stop there- she is talented at making many other genres such as hybrid trap, experimental, melodic bass and more- a ” jack of all trades” of EDM. She also produces hip-hop style beats for rappers and more. Her longtime love and passion for music, music events and festivals has made her at home in the music scene, and is where she got the inspiration for her one-of-a-kind name. “Ive been going to events and festivals for years, and Wubmama was my ‘rave name’ and I wanted to keep my roots in my music career.” In her sets, she includes not only heavy bass and hybrid trap, but also uniquely incorporates influences of hip hop and rap, making her sets the perfect blend of breaking your neck and vibing out. Her fan-base and branding are known as #WUBBYGANG

On this episode Harmony and Wubmama chat about her first tour, changing representation in the music industry, how to DJ without headphones (!!) and way more!

Catch Wubmama in the mix Sunday, December 24th, 2023.

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

