Guest Mix Seattle 2023 Rewind: Graymatter

As we near the end of 2023 Guest Mix Seattle is rewinding to take a look at our favorite mixes and interviews of the year! Catch a replay of the mix this Sunday night and make sure to listen to the interview with this weeks featured rewind on Spotify, Amazon Music or right here! Don’t forget to follow, rate and review the podcast wherever you listen.

On this episode, C895 Music Director and Assistant Program Director Harmony Soleil, sits down with ⁠GRAYMATTER⁠!

GRAYMATTER aka Grayson Lindberg is a music producer and DJ located in Seattle, WA, with a history of playing gigs from the south of France to Bellingham!

GRAYMATTER’s catalogue is only growing in the electronic music world. His “Yellow Glasses EP”, released in July 2019 on OFDM Records, peaked at #3 on Beatport’s Top 100 Bass House Releases and stayed in the Top 100 for over 3 months. With his collaborative LoFi Hip-Hop projects, he consistently makes it into Spotify’s Editorial playlists, achieving over 60 million plays solely on Spotify, and in 2021 has seen success from his House music releases, garnering over half a million plays. GRAYMATTER has shared stages with Ghastly, Good Times Ahead, Dr. Fresch and more; played for LA’s notorious party company, Space Yacht, and performed at festivals like Freaknight [Seattle], Paradiso [George, WA], Bumbershoot [Seattle] and more.

From funky house music to bangin’ bass house to mellow lofi hip-hop [ocean gray], GRAYMATTER’s music shows his vast ability to create music across genres. As a recent graduate of Berklee College of Music [Master of Music in Music Production], GRAYMATTER is currently taking on production, mixing and mastering clients.

On this episode Harmony and GRAYMATTER chat about the importance of outside influences in producting music and DJ mixes, how club DJing can truly be a trial by (the best kind of) fire, upcoming projects and more!

Catch GRAYMATTER in the mix Sunday, December, 10th 2023.