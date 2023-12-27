FeaturedTop 89 Countdown

Top 89 Countdown Flashback – 2020!

Harmony Soleil
December 27, 2023
As we near the end of the year we are also nearing the Top 89 Countdown of 2023! But before we look back at the biggest 89 dance songs of this year…lets take a step back to review the biggest songs of the last five years – starting with the infamous year that was 2020!

The year that none of us will forget did also have some unforgettable music. This marked the first #1 for Topic & A7s, plus a solid top five with Dua Lipa, Joel Corry, Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande and the Weeknd. Pop music went dance as wel all went into lockdown and looking back at the list from 2020 it really was the music that made the year memorable…in a good way! Relive the year with our Spotify playlist and the full list both embedded below!

Check out the full list from 2020 countdown and Let us know and remember to catch the Top 89 Countdown of 2023 starting at 6pm on New Years Eve!

C895 Top 89 Countdown of 2020 – FULL LIST!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

