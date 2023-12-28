“Push The Tempo” This Friday Night…

c895’s new show Push The Tempo is brining the heat (and the tempo) on the final Friday of 2023!

This week, Jimni welcomes c895 alum Graz and Bloodcode for hard beats to wrap up the final Friday of the year. Listen live on your radio in the Puget Sound or stream it here on our website or on the c895 app!

More about Push The Tempo…

Hosted by the Seattle Dance mainstay DJ Jimni Cricket and presented by Impact! Productions.

DJ Jimni Cricket is no stranger to the hard dance scene, having been involved in the genre for over a decade. Her passion for the music is infectious, and her ability to connect with this audience is unrivaled. With their extensive knowledge and infectious energy, DJ Jimni Cricket is the perfect host to bring “Push The Tempo” to life. “I’m thrilled to rep the harder sounds and play them LIVE on the radio for the c89.5 audience.”

Prepare to unleash your inner raver with Push The Tempo! And if you miss the show you can catch it on demand for the next two weeks after it airs!