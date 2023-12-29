Top 89 Countdown Flashback – 2019!

As we near the end of the year we are also nearing the Top 89 Countdown of 2023! But before we look back at the biggest 89 dance songs of this year…lets take a step back to review the biggest songs of the last five years – starting with the last of “the before times” – 2019!

2019 marked the end of the decade and on the last night we not only counted down the 89 biggest songs of 2019 but also reviewed the #1s from the Top 89 Countdown betwen 2009-2019! Jax Jones & Martin Solveig aka Europa held the top spot while Avicii made his final two appearances (so far!) on the list. Madeon, Arty, Cash Cash, Kylie Mingoue and Tiesto also made the list along with unforgettable classics from Regard, Lil Nas X, Oliver Heldens and Ava Max. Relive the year with our Spotify playlist and the full list both embedded below!

Check out the full list from 2022 countdown and Let us know and remember to catch the Top 89 Countdown of 2023 starting at 6pm on New Years Eve!