c895 Top 89 Countdown: Speciality Show Picks

Harmony Soleil
December 31, 2023
A space background with the words "Top 89 of 2023 - Speciality Show Picks" in white and pink with the album covers blurred out
This year on the #c895Top89 Countdown, we had a few of our speciality show hosts share their favorite songs of 2023 and put them in the countdown as featured extras! These tracks range from k-pop anthems to tracks going into the darker sides of dance music, all picked by our incredible late night and weekend show hosts!
 
The coutndown is kicking off tonight at 6pm on air and online and make sure to listen for these songs with intros from Seth of Cafe Chill, Quaad & 1khz of EVP, Dakota of K-Plus, DJ Zuul of On The Edge, Randy Schlager of Powermix, Jes of Unleash the Beat and Adrian Woods of the Vortex!
 
Catch these tracks and 89 more on the Top 89 Countdown of 2023 TONIGHT at 6pm on air and online!
Birocratic & G Mills shoobedoo
Geode “Big Juke”
Stray Kids “Megaverse”
Health “Hateful”
HOT M3SS, Sian Lee “Movin On”
Sidepiece “Feel The Need”
Trigga, Chase & Status, Irah, Flowdan, Bou “Baddadan”

