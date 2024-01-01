c895 Top 89 Countdown: The Top 5 Songs Are…

Top 89 Countdown

Harmony Soleil
January 1, 2024
A space background with the words "Top 5 of 2023" in white and pink with the album covers featuring Anabel Englund, Rita Ora, Venbee, Miley Cyrus and John Summit & Hayla
The c895 Top 89 Countdown of 2023 is officially IN THE BOOKS! Scroll down to see the top 5 songs fo the #c895Top89 countdown and if you missed any of the countdown…no worries! It will be replaying all day today! We will also be posting the full Top 89 list later this week!
 
Happy New Year and tha nk you for all the incredible support in our 52nd year! And now on to more in 2023!
 
#5 – Miley Cyrus “Flowers” – (The Scene Kings Remix) – Miley came back in a big way in 2023 with her new album “Endless Summer Vacation” and “Flowers” was a breakup anthem that centered on female empowerment and independence despite a broken heart. And the Scene Kings made this pop hit a perfect dance anthem!
 
# 4 – VENBEE & goddarduk “Messy In Heaven” – New comer venbee burst onto the scene with this track that was written in 20 minutes after a dream and with a goal to support a friend going through a difficult time. This song reminded us just how much we love drum ‘n’ bass and made us even more excited for venbee’s debut album!
 
# 3 – Rita Ora “Praising You” feat. Fatboy Slim – Combining Rita’s powerhouse vocals and an iconic sample of “Praise You”, this track felt both nostaglic and totally fresh in the very best way. It also has a message – “you don’t have to be perfect, you just have to be you”, a reminder that we can all use in 2023 and beyond!
 
# 2 – Anabel Englund “Need Me Right” – After a huge year in 2022, Anabel came back in 2023 and absolutely dominated! She has three songs on the countdown and “Need Me Right” was an absolute stand out co-written by James Hurr and Paul Harris (one half of dance classic duo Dirty Vegas), we cannot wait for more Anabel domination in 2024!
 
# 1 – John Summit and Hayla “Where You Are” – Called a “dazzling dance anthem”, “Where You Are” is a high soaring track that dominated in 2023 with its stomping beat and epic synth melodies. This also marks the second year in a row that a song featuring @hayla takes the top spot on the c895 Top 89! She also joined John live on stage in LA a few weeks ago, and we can only hope for more from both John Summit and Hayla in the future!
 

