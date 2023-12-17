Top 89 Countdown Flashbacks – 2022

As we near the end of the year we are also nearing the Top 89 Countdown of 2023! But before we look back at the biggest 89 dance songs of this year…lets take a step back to review the biggest songs of the last five years – starting with 2022!

2022 year was dominated by Kx5 as well as huge pop remixes from Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran and Lil Nas X. Anabel Englund continued her regin and Diplo continued with the fire collabs. Enjoy!

You can listen to the playlist and read more about the full list below and pay attnetion to the extras…do you think any will make it in as a numbered spot in 2023? Let us know and remember to catch the Top 89 Countdown of 2023 starting at 6pm on New Years Eve!