Guest Mix Seattle Episode #23 with Sloane Motion!

Welcome to Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast from c895!

On this episode, c895 Music Director and Assistant Program Director Harmony Soleil, sits down with ⁠⁠⁠Sloane Motion⁠!

Sloane Motion is a Seattle born and raised DJ. After briefly living in LA, she returned home where she began DJing outdoors during covid, leading to her residencies at Seattle’s most iconic clubs.

Sloane’s style is characterized by her unique track selection, her ability to take the crowd on a journey with her sets, and her contagious energy behind the decks

She’s played Festivals such as BOO, Day In Day Out, and Cap Hill Block Party, and has shared the stage opening for artists like Dom Dolla, James Hype, Malaa, Golden Features and many more.

Catch Sloane Motion in the mix Sunday January 21st, 2024!

This podcast is a companion to Guest Mix Seattle an hour long mix that airs every Sunday night at 8pm on 89.5fm in Seattle and on our website at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠C895.org⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠. Both the mix and this podcast feature the very best electronic DJs and producers that Seattle has to offer, giving them the freedom of open format and open decks for sixty minutes once a week.

Here on Guestmix Seattle: The Podcast, we get to dive deep with the DJs before you hear them go in the mix sunday talking about how they first got into DJing, the gear they love, their favorite Seattle late night spots, advice for up and coming DJs and way more.

Make sure to follow this podcast so you don’t miss a single episode as they come out each Monday and then catch that weeks interviewee in the mix the following Sunday night at 8pm on c895!