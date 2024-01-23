Guest Mix Seattle Episode #23 with Mia Maya!

Welcome to Guest Mix Seattle: The Podcast from c895!

On this episode, c895 Music Director and Assistant Program Director Harmony Soleil, sits down with ⁠⁠⁠⁠Mia Maya⁠!

Mia Maya is a Seattle, W.A. based DJ, with roots from Dallas, T.X.

Mia’s can be found playing in the genres of House, Disco, and Downtempo, with focuses in House, Bass House, Tech House, and NuDisco. You can find her preforming around the Seattle area at places such as Kremwerk, and in the past has performed in local Seattle clubs and music events such as High Dive, Kremwerk, Supernova, Seattle’s Duck Brunch, Time Warp, and Vermillion Art & Bar. She has also preformed in Colorado and usually can be spotted there during the ski season. Mia Maya is also radio host on Seattle’s Home for Dance, C89.5. The award-winning C89.5 station has been Seattle’s Home for Dance for over 50 years and is currently one of the eight nationwide radio stations tracked for the Billboard Dance chart. In addition to playing around Seattle, Mia Maya also live streams three days a week on Twitch to her community in the MMBASSY of just over 4K followers.

Catch Mia Maya in the mix Sunday January 28th, 2024!

This podcast is a companion to Guest Mix Seattle an hour long mix that airs every Sunday night at 8pm on 89.5fm in Seattle and on our website at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠C895.org⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠. Both the mix and this podcast feature the very best electronic DJs and producers that Seattle has to offer, giving them the freedom of open format and open decks for sixty minutes once a week.

Here on Guestmix Seattle: The Podcast, we get to dive deep with the DJs before you hear them go in the mix sunday talking about how they first got into DJing, the gear they love, their favorite Seattle late night spots, advice for up and coming DJs and way more.

Make sure to follow this podcast so you don’t miss a single episode as they come out each Monday and then catch that weeks interviewee in the mix the following Sunday night at 8pm on c895!