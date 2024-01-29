Guest Mix Seattle Rewind Episode #009 – Tony H

This week we are rewinding to one of the past episodes of Guest Mix Seattle the Podcast with Tony H! You can catch Tony in the mix this Sunday night at 8pm!

On this episode, C895 Music Director and Assistant Program Director Harmony Soleil, sits down with ⁠⁠⁠Tony H⁠!

Tony H is Seatte’s newly appointed Party Citizen, an ambassador for citizenM hotels, and it’s no competition really. Once the accolades stack up this high, there are no more questions or confusion on the subject. Tony H is the real deal and getting recognized for it around the Nation.

Label Manager for Space Yacht, (you know, the one in L.A.), Label Head for TWO more of his own projects (Late Night Munchies and Munchies After Dark), the man is on a mission it would seem, or perhaps an invasion…kind takeover? Kevin Knapp is on record saying Tony was an “artist to watch” in 2021 and that held true in 2022 when he was put on “10 Rising Black Artists You Should Know” in Gray Area Magazine. Aside from founding his own labels, Tony has releases on; Desert Hearts, Dirtybird, Space Yacht, Wyldcard Records, Music Is 4 Lovers, Flashmob Records and so many more. He has made a name for himself as one of the most thrilling up-and-coming artists in the house music scene.

Harmony and Tony H chat about how his roots in Panama and Alaska shaped his career in as a DJ and label boss, the recent anniversary of Late Night Munchies, his plans for a groundbreaking non-profit and more!

This podcast is a companion to Guest Mix Seattle an hour long mix that airs every Sunday night at 8pm on 89.5fm in Seattle and on our website at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠C895.org⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠. Both the mix and this podcast feature the very best electronic DJs and producers that Seattle has to offer, giving them the freedom of open format and open decks for sixty minutes once a week.

Here on Guestmix Seattle: The Podcast, we get to dive deep with the DJs before you hear them go in the mix sunday talking about how they first got into DJing, the gear they love, their favorite Seattle late night spots, advice for up and coming DJs and way more.

Make sure to follow this podcast so you don’t miss a single episode as they come out each Monday and then catch that weeks interviewee in the mix the following Sunday night at 8pm on c895!