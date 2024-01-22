On the Edge Jan 21, 2024

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…

Sun Jan 21 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul



HEALTH – STRANGE DAYS (1999) Intent:Outtake – Panopticon Kiln – Billionwatt Brittany Bindrim – Fever Dreams (Hiwatt FEVER mix) The Fauns – Shake Your Hair Ladytron – Deep Blue Stahlnebel & Black Selket – Deine Tranen Bedless Bones – Sad and Alone (Wychdoktor Remix) Leftfield – Accumulator Meat Beat Manifesto – Original Control (Version 2) Xpq-21 – Where Minds Collide (Andy Haywire Remix) Funker Vogt – Prisoners of War Cyanotic – Sound the Alarm

Monday Jan 22 Hour ONE: DJ Drew



Razed In Black – Blush And One – Sexkeit Project Pitchfork – Steelrose [APB Mix] Peter Murphy – Roll Call (Reprise) Skinny Puppy – Inquisition [Extended] OhGr – wAteR Nine Inch Nails – Into The Void Apoptygma Berzerk – Major Tom (Coming Home) [Cohen Remix] Covenant – Dead Stars VNV Nation – Precipice New Order – Subculture [Substance Mix]

Monday Jan 22 Hour TWO: DJ Paradigm Lost



Reign of Roses – Blind Am Sine – From Beyond (featuring Leather Strip) Melt Motif – Abyss (Are you the Riot remix) Thewalkingicon – Stratosphere Neuroticfish – Bring the Noise Fractal – Drill A Obscure Format – Like Insects Am Snowbeasts – Hunt The Hunter (RMX) Black Agent – Modern Mannequins (edit needed 1:27 ) Pending Positions – Lick my Legs Lumen – Like My Pain (Preemptive Strike Remix) Evil Not From God – Human Vault (Seven Odd Gods)

