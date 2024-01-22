On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge Jan 21, 2024

DJ Zuul
January 22, 2024
Sun Jan 21 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul

  1. HEALTH – STRANGE DAYS (1999)
  2. Intent:Outtake – Panopticon
  3. Kiln – Billionwatt
  4. Brittany Bindrim – Fever Dreams (Hiwatt FEVER mix)
  5. The Fauns – Shake Your Hair
  6. Ladytron – Deep Blue
  7. Stahlnebel & Black Selket – Deine Tranen
  8. Bedless Bones – Sad and Alone (Wychdoktor Remix)
  9. Leftfield – Accumulator
  10. Meat Beat Manifesto – Original Control (Version 2)
  11. Xpq-21 – Where Minds Collide (Andy Haywire Remix)
  12. Funker Vogt – Prisoners of War
  13. Cyanotic – Sound the Alarm

Monday Jan 22 Hour ONE: DJ Drew

  1. Razed In Black – Blush
  2. And One – Sexkeit
  3. Project Pitchfork – Steelrose [APB Mix]
  4. Peter Murphy – Roll Call (Reprise)
  5. Skinny Puppy – Inquisition [Extended]
  6. OhGr – wAteR
  7. Nine Inch Nails – Into The Void
  8. Apoptygma Berzerk – Major Tom (Coming Home) [Cohen Remix]
  9. Covenant – Dead Stars
  10. VNV Nation – Precipice
  11. New Order – Subculture [Substance Mix]

Monday Jan 22 Hour TWO: DJ Paradigm Lost

  1. Reign of Roses – Blind Am
  2. Sine – From Beyond (featuring Leather Strip)
  3. Melt Motif – Abyss (Are you the Riot remix)
  4. Thewalkingicon – Stratosphere
  5. Neuroticfish – Bring the Noise
  6. Fractal – Drill A
  7. Obscure Format – Like Insects Am
  8. Snowbeasts – Hunt The Hunter (RMX)
  9. Black Agent – Modern Mannequins (edit needed 1:27 )
  10. Pending Positions – Lick my Legs
  11. Lumen – Like My Pain (Preemptive Strike Remix)
  12. Evil Not From God – Human Vault (Seven Odd Gods)

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

