On the Edge Jan 21, 2024

Sun Jan 21 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul
- HEALTH – STRANGE DAYS (1999)
- Intent:Outtake – Panopticon
- Kiln – Billionwatt
- Brittany Bindrim – Fever Dreams (Hiwatt FEVER mix)
- The Fauns – Shake Your Hair
- Ladytron – Deep Blue
- Stahlnebel & Black Selket – Deine Tranen
- Bedless Bones – Sad and Alone (Wychdoktor Remix)
- Leftfield – Accumulator
- Meat Beat Manifesto – Original Control (Version 2)
- Xpq-21 – Where Minds Collide (Andy Haywire Remix)
- Funker Vogt – Prisoners of War
- Cyanotic – Sound the Alarm
Monday Jan 22 Hour ONE: DJ Drew
- Razed In Black – Blush
- And One – Sexkeit
- Project Pitchfork – Steelrose [APB Mix]
- Peter Murphy – Roll Call (Reprise)
- Skinny Puppy – Inquisition [Extended]
- OhGr – wAteR
- Nine Inch Nails – Into The Void
- Apoptygma Berzerk – Major Tom (Coming Home) [Cohen Remix]
- Covenant – Dead Stars
- VNV Nation – Precipice
- New Order – Subculture [Substance Mix]
Monday Jan 22 Hour TWO: DJ Paradigm Lost
- Reign of Roses – Blind Am
- Sine – From Beyond (featuring Leather Strip)
- Melt Motif – Abyss (Are you the Riot remix)
- Thewalkingicon – Stratosphere
- Neuroticfish – Bring the Noise
- Fractal – Drill A
- Obscure Format – Like Insects Am
- Snowbeasts – Hunt The Hunter (RMX)
- Black Agent – Modern Mannequins (edit needed 1:27 )
- Pending Positions – Lick my Legs
- Lumen – Like My Pain (Preemptive Strike Remix)
- Evil Not From God – Human Vault (Seven Odd Gods)
