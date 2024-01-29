On the Edge Jan 28, 2024

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…

Sun Jan 28 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul



Moris Blak – FERAL Lushen Tides – Sudden Rush Of Air Catharsis – A wailing ritual to end the pain (Original Mix) Rotersand – 16 Devils The Fauns – Afterburner Intent:Outtake – Gott innen ASY*S – Dark Light (Original Mix) Bedless Bones – Litha F*ck Buttons – Surf Solar Colony 5 – My World Front 242 – Work 01 Brood Faye – Redwall

Monday Jan 29 Hour ONE: DJ Paradigm Lost



Vampyros Lesbos – Willst Du Mal Rotersand – 16 Devils (Hell Deep Down) Unity One – Lightseeker (Alpha Point Remix) XPQ-21 – Where Minds Collide Mental Discipline – My Name (Assemblage 23 Remix) Die Sexual – Tremble For Me (Harlander LongMix) Nux Vomica – FTEV (Confines Remix) Chainreactor – Destroyer of worlds Faderhead – Burn All Night (feat. Electra Black) Grausame Tochter – BDSM fo Satisfaction Melt Motif – Red Velvet Ant Bara Hari – Violence Rising (ESA Remix)

Monday Jan 29 Hour TWO: DJ Rocket Qween (Goths Melt!)



The Cure – Hot Hot Hot!!! Night Club – California Killed Me Type O Negative – Summer Breeze Julia Bondar – Burn Ministry – Burning Inside The Reverend Horton Heat – I Can’t Surf Vampire Beach Babes – Gothic Surf-a-rama Aesthetic Perfection – Summer Goth Within Temptation – Summertime Sadness Fragrance – Heatwave Damn The Witch Siren – Gothic Summer Depeche Mode – Waiting For The Night Swans – God Damn The Sun Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Push The Sky Away

Gustave Dore, Angels putting the serpent to flight in the Valley of the Rulers (1868)

