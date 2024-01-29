On the Edge Jan 28, 2024

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…
Sun Jan 28 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul
- Moris Blak – FERAL
- Lushen Tides – Sudden Rush Of Air
- Catharsis – A wailing ritual to end the pain (Original Mix)
- Rotersand – 16 Devils
- The Fauns – Afterburner
- Intent:Outtake – Gott innen
- ASY*S – Dark Light (Original Mix)
- Bedless Bones – Litha
- F*ck Buttons – Surf Solar
- Colony 5 – My World
- Front 242 – Work 01
- Brood Faye – Redwall
Monday Jan 29 Hour ONE: DJ Paradigm Lost
- Vampyros Lesbos – Willst Du Mal
- Rotersand – 16 Devils (Hell Deep Down)
- Unity One – Lightseeker (Alpha Point Remix)
- XPQ-21 – Where Minds Collide
- Mental Discipline – My Name (Assemblage 23 Remix)
- Die Sexual – Tremble For Me (Harlander LongMix)
- Nux Vomica – FTEV (Confines Remix)
- Chainreactor – Destroyer of worlds
- Faderhead – Burn All Night (feat. Electra Black)
- Grausame Tochter – BDSM fo Satisfaction
- Melt Motif – Red Velvet Ant
- Bara Hari – Violence Rising (ESA Remix)
Monday Jan 29 Hour TWO: DJ Rocket Qween (Goths Melt!)
- The Cure – Hot Hot Hot!!!
- Night Club – California Killed Me
- Type O Negative – Summer Breeze
- Julia Bondar – Burn
- Ministry – Burning Inside
- The Reverend Horton Heat – I Can’t Surf
- Vampire Beach Babes – Gothic Surf-a-rama
- Aesthetic Perfection – Summer Goth
- Within Temptation – Summertime Sadness
- Fragrance – Heatwave
- Damn The Witch Siren – Gothic Summer
- Depeche Mode – Waiting For The Night
- Swans – God Damn The Sun
- Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Push The Sky Away
