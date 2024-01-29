On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge Jan 28, 2024

DJ Zuul
January 29, 2024
Sun Jan 28 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul

  1. Moris Blak – FERAL
  2. Lushen Tides – Sudden Rush Of Air
  3. Catharsis – A wailing ritual to end the pain (Original Mix)
  4. Rotersand – 16 Devils
  5. The Fauns – Afterburner
  6. Intent:Outtake – Gott innen
  7. ASY*S – Dark Light (Original Mix)
  8. Bedless Bones – Litha
  9. F*ck Buttons – Surf Solar
  10. Colony 5 – My World
  11. Front 242 – Work 01
  12. Brood Faye – Redwall

Monday Jan 29 Hour ONE: DJ Paradigm Lost

  1. Vampyros Lesbos – Willst Du Mal
  2. Rotersand – 16 Devils (Hell Deep Down)
  3. Unity One – Lightseeker (Alpha Point Remix)
  4. XPQ-21 – Where Minds Collide
  5. Mental Discipline – My Name (Assemblage 23 Remix)
  6. Die Sexual – Tremble For Me (Harlander LongMix)
  7. Nux Vomica – FTEV (Confines Remix)
  8. Chainreactor – Destroyer of worlds
  9. Faderhead – Burn All Night (feat. Electra Black)
  10. Grausame Tochter – BDSM fo Satisfaction
  11. Melt Motif – Red Velvet Ant
  12. Bara Hari – Violence Rising (ESA Remix)

Monday Jan 29 Hour TWO: DJ Rocket Qween (Goths Melt!)

  1. The Cure – Hot Hot Hot!!!
  2. Night Club – California Killed Me
  3. Type O Negative – Summer Breeze
  4. Julia Bondar – Burn
  5. Ministry – Burning Inside
  6. The Reverend Horton Heat – I Can’t Surf
  7. Vampire Beach Babes – Gothic Surf-a-rama
  8. Aesthetic Perfection – Summer Goth
  9. Within Temptation – Summertime Sadness
  10. Fragrance – Heatwave
  11. Damn The Witch Siren – Gothic Summer
  12. Depeche Mode – Waiting For The Night
  13. Swans – God Damn The Sun
  14. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Push The Sky Away

Gustave Dore, Angels putting the serpent to flight in the Valley of the Rulers (1868)

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

