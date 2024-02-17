CTrends

C-Trends: Music Production

Cade Rice
February 17, 2024
2 min read
White text with thick purple outline "Music Production" sits in top left corner. On top of music production board in purple blue lighting.

On C-Trends Sean O’Daniel will be discussing what it’s like to make and record music as a smaller artist. How is it different, what are the struggles and benefits. Why do many indie projects have a distinctive “sound” to them? The main reason is many independent bands don’t hire a sound engineer and often don’t even record in a studio at all, this is called a home recording. Often these albums are called ‘Demos’ but this only applies to projects meant to showcase music and not meant to be commercially released. The list of bands who have recorded albums like this is vast, but some notable examples are Bruce Springsteen and The Rolling Stones.

But how do you even get to the point where you can even record an album? Somewhat ironically in the internet era the most common way for a band to gain a following is by playing live shows. The internet is useful for distributing music but often is not particularly useful in popularizing that music as the sheer saturation of music makes it difficult to stand out among the crowd. If a band manages to gain traction, they often start to try to get signed to a label by sending them the demos. Now it is important to note the phrase “indie” doesn’t mean eschewing all record labels but means avoiding large ones.

All of this and more with Sean O’Daniel on C-Trends!

Sources:

The Best Home Recorded Albums Ever – Positive Grid

Being an Independent Artist vs. Signing to a Record Label (iconcollective.edu)

How to Record Music at Home: A Guide for Indie Music Artists | Disctopia

How to Start a Band and Get Booked (dittomusic.com)

Cade Rice

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Black text with blue outline "Movie Reviews" on the right of static TV with 3D googles. On top of blue to purple gradient background.
CTrends

C-Trends: Movie Reviews

This semester C895 radio students were asked to create a podcast on a topic of their choosing for their final project. The Movie Reviews podcast is hosted by Nathan Hale junior McNugget and co-hosted by junior Grimm and seniors Calvin Forsyth and...

Comic of two fish, left fish saying "Like ocean stuff?" right fish responding "check out c89.5's C-Trends!". Right black text with sea blue green outline "Puget Sound".
CTrends

C-Trends: Puget Sound

In my show, I talk about the impacts of human interference in out aquatic ecosystems. I give real information on species and what we can do to help. We are impacting our environment more than we think. We are constantly changing the world around us...

Picture of J.T. Warrent and father at airport with white text to the right of image "The Live Footsteps". On black background.
CTrends

C-Trends: The Live Footsteps

This is J.t warrant with my c89.5 c-trends epsiode, The Live Footsteps. This episode is about my experience of moving around in a military family. I will be talking with Jeff Thoren who grew up moving around with his family because of his military...

A collage of the words Club89.5, New York Times, Cooking, and Games. There are also small icons representing a crossword puzzle and images of ice cream
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu