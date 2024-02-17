C-Trends: Movie Reviews

This semester C895 radio students were asked to create a podcast on a topic of their choosing for their final project. The Movie Reviews podcast is hosted by Nathan Hale junior McNugget and co-hosted by junior Grimm and seniors Calvin Forsyth and Rice. For their debut episode they discuss new movies hitting theaters in 2024 such as: Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Dune 2, Argylle, and Lisa Frankenstein. Each student gives more information and their personal take on the new movie and its aspects such as the director, cast, and trailer.