On the Edge February 18, 2024

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…

…and by listeners like YOU

We get it. 11pm to 2am is rough on a school night. We gotchoo, boo. Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on Facebook and Discord.

Our community lost a pillar last Saturday when Dharma Buford, a teacher for Seattle Public Schools, lay down her burden surrounded by friends, family and the music she loved. A mentor to many and an inspiration to many more, Dharma touched countless lives in Seattle, San Francisco and communities up and down the coast. For those who were there, you know it was beautiful. For those who weren’t, thank you for joining us as we played her own selections for Dharma’s Last Dance.

Sun Feb 18 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul



Fields Of The Nephilim – Sumerland [Dreamed Version] The Sisters Of Mercy – Marian [Version] Joy Division – Dead Souls The Chameleons – Swamp Thing The Cure – Inbetween Days LCD Soundsystem – Tribulations Iggy Pop – Lust For Life Peter Murphy – Cascade Depeche Mode – In Your Room Switchblade Symphony – Clown Bee Gees – Stayin’ Alive [Serban Mix]

Monday Feb 19 Hour ONE: DJ Paradigm Lost



Love & Rockets – Haunted As The Minutes Drag The Sisters Of Mercy – Ribbons Skinny Puppy – Worlock Ministry – The Land Of Rape & Honey Rammstein – Sehnsucht KMFDM – Godlike Blondie – Heart Of Glass Ladytron – Destroy Everything You Touch Death In June – Heaven Street Mk II Fields Of The Nephilim – Last Exit For The Lost

Mon Feb 19 Hour TWO: DJ RockettQween

