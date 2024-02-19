On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge February 18, 2024

DJ Zuul
February 19, 2024
Our community lost a pillar last Saturday when Dharma Buford, a teacher for Seattle Public Schools, lay down her burden surrounded by friends, family and the music she loved. A mentor to many and an inspiration to many more, Dharma touched countless lives in Seattle, San Francisco and communities up and down the coast. For those who were there, you know it was beautiful. For those who weren’t, thank you for joining us as we played her own selections for Dharma’s Last Dance.

Sun Feb 18 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul

  1. Fields Of The Nephilim – Sumerland [Dreamed Version]
  2. The Sisters Of Mercy – Marian [Version]
  3. Joy Division – Dead Souls
  4. The Chameleons – Swamp Thing
  5. The Cure – Inbetween Days
  6. LCD Soundsystem – Tribulations
  7. Iggy Pop – Lust For Life
  8. Peter Murphy – Cascade
  9. Depeche Mode – In Your Room
  10. Switchblade Symphony – Clown
  11. Bee Gees – Stayin’ Alive [Serban Mix]

Monday Feb 19 Hour ONE: DJ Paradigm Lost

  1. Love & Rockets – Haunted As The Minutes Drag
  2. The Sisters Of Mercy – Ribbons
  3. Skinny Puppy – Worlock
  4. Ministry – The Land Of Rape & Honey
  5. Rammstein – Sehnsucht
  6. KMFDM – Godlike
  7. Blondie – Heart Of Glass
  8. Ladytron – Destroy Everything You Touch
  9. Death In June – Heaven Street Mk II
  10. Fields Of The Nephilim – Last Exit For The Lost

Mon Feb 19 Hour TWO: DJ RockettQween

  1. Donna Summer – I Feel Love
  2. Coil – Love’s Secret Domain
  3. Boy Harsher – Pain
  4. Ministry – Revenge
  5. Skate Bros – Walk The Night
  6. David Bowie – Starman
  7. Delirium f Sarah McLachlan – Silence
  8. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Death Is Not The End
  9. Leonard Cohen – Waiting For The Miracle
  10. Lacrimosa – Flamme Im Wind

 

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

