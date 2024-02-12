On the Edge February 11, 2024

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…

…and by listeners like YOU

We get it. 11pm to 2am is rough on a school night. We gotchoo, boo. Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on Facebook and Discord.

Complaints/compliments/requests/recriminations to ontheedge@c895.0rg

Sun Feb 11 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul (Curveballs)



Curve – Cuckoo The Birthday Massacre – Nothing and Nowhere Hysterical Love Project – Ionian Sea Aes Dana – Exposure (AES Dana Remix) Saafi Brothers – Into States of Consciousness Hol Baumann – Benares Intent:Outtake – Moloch Eisfabrik – Dark Life Leftfield – Dusted GOL – Soma Holiday Sky Cries Mary – Ocean Which Humanity Is Curve – Split into Fractions

Monday Feb 12 Hour ONE: DJ Paradigm Lost, who called dibs on the new Helix



Unitcode:Machine – A Violent End (Stabbing Westward Remix) Helix – Unimaginable Place Croel – Method Gettner – Fading Lights Em-eff – Leave Tomorrow Antighen Shift – I will Deny You Street Fever – Sinner Human Vault – On My Knees (Seven Odd Gods) Semantix – Dopamine (Alan Skanner Remix) Alan Skanner – Total Recall Freaky Mind – Where is my Mind? Underbrain – No One Will Save You Aesthetic Perfection – Toxic (Deadbeat Remix)

Mon Feb 12 Hour TWO: DJ RockettQween is brought to you by the letter “S”



Sexplosion – My Life With the Thrill Kill Cult She Bangs Like a Fairy on Acid – Elita Swamp Thing (Dream Mix) – Al1ce Super Goo – The Cramps Shock Treatment – Shock Treatment Cast Spiders – Ashbury Heights Slate – Vore Aurora Shooting in My Chest – Gioli & Assia Suitor – Boy Harsher So Typical – Julia Bondar Remix – Fragrance Saturn Swallows the Sun – Ghost Twin Seasons in the Sun 2023 Remaster – Black Box Recorder Sin City – Genitorturers Schizophrenic – Night Club Somewhere in the Nowhere – Chrysta Bell & David Lynch Saturday – Instrumental – Chromatics

Gustave Dore, Hellish hurricane that torments the lustful, 1890

