On the Edge February 11, 2024

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…
…and by listeners like YOU
We get it. 11pm to 2am is rough on a school night. We gotchoo, boo. Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on Facebook and Discord.
Complaints/compliments/requests/recriminations to ontheedge@c895.0rg
Sun Feb 11 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul (Curveballs)
- Curve – Cuckoo
- The Birthday Massacre – Nothing and Nowhere
- Hysterical Love Project – Ionian Sea
- Aes Dana – Exposure (AES Dana Remix)
- Saafi Brothers – Into States of Consciousness
- Hol Baumann – Benares
- Intent:Outtake – Moloch
- Eisfabrik – Dark Life
- Leftfield – Dusted
- GOL – Soma Holiday
- Sky Cries Mary – Ocean Which Humanity Is
- Curve – Split into Fractions
Monday Feb 12 Hour ONE: DJ Paradigm Lost, who called dibs on the new Helix
- Unitcode:Machine – A Violent End (Stabbing Westward Remix)
- Helix – Unimaginable Place
- Croel – Method
- Gettner – Fading Lights
- Em-eff – Leave Tomorrow
- Antighen Shift – I will Deny You
- Street Fever – Sinner
- Human Vault – On My Knees (Seven Odd Gods)
- Semantix – Dopamine (Alan Skanner Remix)
- Alan Skanner – Total Recall
- Freaky Mind – Where is my Mind?
- Underbrain – No One Will Save You
- Aesthetic Perfection – Toxic (Deadbeat Remix)
Mon Feb 12 Hour TWO: DJ RockettQween is brought to you by the letter “S”
- Sexplosion – My Life With the Thrill Kill Cult
- She Bangs Like a Fairy on Acid – Elita
- Swamp Thing (Dream Mix) – Al1ce
- Super Goo – The Cramps
- Shock Treatment – Shock Treatment Cast
- Spiders – Ashbury Heights
- Slate – Vore Aurora
- Shooting in My Chest – Gioli & Assia
- Suitor – Boy Harsher
- So Typical – Julia Bondar Remix – Fragrance
- Saturn Swallows the Sun – Ghost Twin
- Seasons in the Sun 2023 Remaster – Black Box Recorder
- Sin City – Genitorturers
- Schizophrenic – Night Club
- Somewhere in the Nowhere – Chrysta Bell & David Lynch
- Saturday – Instrumental – Chromatics
Gustave Dore, Hellish hurricane that torments the lustful, 1890
Add comment