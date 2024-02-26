On the Edge February 25, 2024 – w/Zanias

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…

Sun Feb 18 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul interviews Alison from Zanias



Zanias – Simulation (excerpt) Alison Interview pt. 1 Zanias – Earthborn Alison Interview Pt. 2 Zanias – Duneskipper Alison Interview Pt. 3 Clams Casino – I’m God Alison Interview Pt. 4 Korine – Deicide (Zanias & Neu-Romancer Remix) NNHMN – Magic Man Lushen Tides – Auburn Rain Deserta – Lost In The Weight Bel Canto – Grass Mint Crisp Cocteau Twins – Fluffy Tufts Astronaut Ape – Digital Nomad Minuit Machine – Sisters

Monday Feb 19 Hour ONE: DJ Paradigm Lost



Leathers – Crash A Spell Inside – Celebrate the Past BlackLight – Mercy. Lies. Poison. Stain. S Y Z Y G Y X -Your Sex Is An Accelerant Silverwalks – Tear Me Down (Dogtablet Locked-on Mix) Damien Hearse – Meat III Circuit Preacher – Down Hear Resistor – Combustion Die Architekt – Aenaa Die Sexual – Need To Sin Melt Motif – I Wanna Be Your Dog (Iggy Pop and the Stooges cover) Sensuous Enemy – Soar (Moris Blak Remix) Flout – Raised on Ruins Chelsea Wolfe – Dusk

Mon Feb 19 Hour TWO: DJ RockettQween plays new music for once, don’t be scared

