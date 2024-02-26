On the Edge February 25, 2024 – w/Zanias

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…
Sun Feb 18 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul interviews Alison from Zanias
- Zanias – Simulation (excerpt)
- Alison Interview pt. 1
- Zanias – Earthborn
- Alison Interview Pt. 2
- Zanias – Duneskipper
- Alison Interview Pt. 3
- Clams Casino – I’m God
- Alison Interview Pt. 4
- Korine – Deicide (Zanias & Neu-Romancer Remix)
- NNHMN – Magic Man
- Lushen Tides – Auburn Rain
- Deserta – Lost In The Weight
- Bel Canto – Grass Mint Crisp
- Cocteau Twins – Fluffy Tufts
- Astronaut Ape – Digital Nomad
- Minuit Machine – Sisters
Monday Feb 19 Hour ONE: DJ Paradigm Lost
- Leathers – Crash
- A Spell Inside – Celebrate the Past
- BlackLight – Mercy. Lies. Poison. Stain.
- S Y Z Y G Y X -Your Sex Is An Accelerant
- Silverwalks – Tear Me Down (Dogtablet Locked-on Mix)
- Damien Hearse – Meat III
- Circuit Preacher – Down Hear
- Resistor – Combustion
- Die Architekt – Aenaa
- Die Sexual – Need To Sin
- Melt Motif – I Wanna Be Your Dog (Iggy Pop and the Stooges cover)
- Sensuous Enemy – Soar (Moris Blak Remix)
- Flout – Raised on Ruins
- Chelsea Wolfe – Dusk
Mon Feb 19 Hour TWO: DJ RockettQween plays new music for once, don’t be scared
- Darkness is a Friend – Black Nail Cabaret
- Party In the Blitz – Pet Shop Boys
- Devils (Combichrist vs. Icon of Coil remix) – TREASVRE
- Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away) – HEALTH
- The Feminine Urge – The Last Dinner Party
- House of Self- Undoing – Chelsea Wolfe
- Get High – SINE, Laether Strip
- Оставайся со мной – Ploho
- Dancing on Water Lillies – Connecting Dots
- Girl With No Face – Allie X
- The Desert – I Monster
- Airhead – KMFDM
- The Point of Living – Gioli & Assia
- Little Leaks of Anger – Raven Black
- Lost at Sea ANNA Remix – Rob Grant, Lana del Rey, ANNA
