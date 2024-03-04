InterviewsOn The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge Mar 3, 2024 – w/Male Tears & David J

March 4, 2024
David J, founding member of Bauhaus and Love & Rockets, announced the formation of the new supergroup SHIVA SAVES during his interview with DJ Drew on Sunday Night’s On The Edge.  He also played unreleased tracks from Shiva Saves’ forthcoming album.

The band consists of David J on vocals, bass, and spoken word, Curse Mackey (Pigface, My Life With The Thrill Kill Cult) on vocals, synths and programming, and Rona Rougeheart (SINE) on vocals and drums.  The as-yet-unnamed album includes contributions from Nick Zinner (Yeah Yeah Yeahs), Alain Whyte (Morrissey), Mark Gemini-Thwait (Peter Murphy, Gary Numan), Adrian Utley (Portishead), Julian Shah-Tayler (The Singularity), Durga McBroom (Pink Floyd) and Kim Fowley (The Runaways).

 

Sun Mar 3 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul interviews James from Male Tears

  1. Male Tears – DEAL3R (LP MIX)
  2. Male Tears – Sex on Drugs
  3. Male Tears – DOMIN8
  4. Still – Grace (Male Tears Remix)
  5. Kim Petras – Cubana
  6. Echoberyl – Taking the Space
  7. Stahlnebel & Black Selket – Deine Tranen
  8. Catharsis – Damned (Original Mix)
  9. Brood Faye – Redwall
  10. HANTOLOGIC – V/IV
  11. Error Etica – The Lower End Theory
  12. The Chemical Brothers – Feels Like I Am Dreaming
  13. ASY*S – Dark Light (Original Mix)

Monday Mar 4 Hour ONE: DJ Drew interviews David J

  1. Shiva Saves – Miss My Addiction
  2. Shiva Saves – So Divine
  3. Shiva Saves – Paranormal Lifestyle
  4. Fugue State – Hell Is
  5. Night Crickets – The Unreliable Narrator
  6. David J – Quelle Tristesse
  7. Love And Rockets – No New Tale To Tell
  8. Bauhaus – Bela Lugosi’s Dead (Frankenstein Mix)

Mon Mar 4 Hour TWO: DJ Paradigm Lost is so cool he doesn’t need to interview anyone

  1. Damien Hearse – ALONE
  2. Noromakina – Dismal
  3. Glis – Control
  4. ULTRA SUNN – Shake Your Demons
  5. Filmmaker – Holy Wood
  6. Matteo Tura – Immersion
  7. Xpq-21 – Where Minds Collide (Affentanz Remix)
  8. Extize – Fight For You
  9. NECRØ – Deathward
  10. FLOUT – Be(lie)ve
  11. Chrome Corps. – Darpa Gets Dub
  12. Still Distant Records – GBxCL – My Eyes
  13. HUIR – Triumphal

 

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

