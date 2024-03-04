On the Edge Mar 3, 2024 – w/Male Tears & David J

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…
David J, founding member of Bauhaus and Love & Rockets, announced the formation of the new supergroup SHIVA SAVES during his interview with DJ Drew on Sunday Night’s On The Edge. He also played unreleased tracks from Shiva Saves’ forthcoming album.
Sun Mar 3 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul interviews James from Male Tears
- Male Tears – DEAL3R (LP MIX)
- Male Tears – Sex on Drugs
- Male Tears – DOMIN8
- Still – Grace (Male Tears Remix)
- Kim Petras – Cubana
- Echoberyl – Taking the Space
- Stahlnebel & Black Selket – Deine Tranen
- Catharsis – Damned (Original Mix)
- Brood Faye – Redwall
- HANTOLOGIC – V/IV
- Error Etica – The Lower End Theory
- The Chemical Brothers – Feels Like I Am Dreaming
- ASY*S – Dark Light (Original Mix)
Monday Mar 4 Hour ONE: DJ Drew interviews David J
- Shiva Saves – Miss My Addiction
- Shiva Saves – So Divine
- Shiva Saves – Paranormal Lifestyle
- Fugue State – Hell Is
- Night Crickets – The Unreliable Narrator
- David J – Quelle Tristesse
- Love And Rockets – No New Tale To Tell
- Bauhaus – Bela Lugosi’s Dead (Frankenstein Mix)
Mon Mar 4 Hour TWO: DJ Paradigm Lost is so cool he doesn’t need to interview anyone
- Damien Hearse – ALONE
- Noromakina – Dismal
- Glis – Control
- ULTRA SUNN – Shake Your Demons
- Filmmaker – Holy Wood
- Matteo Tura – Immersion
- Xpq-21 – Where Minds Collide (Affentanz Remix)
- Extize – Fight For You
- NECRØ – Deathward
- FLOUT – Be(lie)ve
- Chrome Corps. – Darpa Gets Dub
- Still Distant Records – GBxCL – My Eyes
- HUIR – Triumphal
