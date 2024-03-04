On the Edge Mar 3, 2024 – w/Male Tears & David J

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…

…and by listeners like YOU

We get it. 11pm to 2am is rough on a school night. We gotchoo, boo. Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on Facebook and Discord.

David J, founding member of Bauhaus and Love & Rockets, announced the formation of the new supergroup SHIVA SAVES during his interview with DJ Drew on Sunday Night’s On The Edge. He also played unreleased tracks from Shiva Saves’ forthcoming album.

The band consists of David J on vocals, bass, and spoken word, Curse Mackey (Pigface, My Life With The Thrill Kill Cult) on vocals, synths and programming, and Rona Rougeheart (SINE) on vocals and drums. The as-yet-unnamed album includes contributions from Nick Zinner (Yeah Yeah Yeahs), Alain Whyte (Morrissey), Mark Gemini-Thwait (Peter Murphy, Gary Numan), Adrian Utley (Portishead), Julian Shah-Tayler (The Singularity), Durga McBroom (Pink Floyd) and Kim Fowley (The Runaways).

Sun Mar 3 Hour ONE: DJ Zuul interviews James from Male Tears



Male Tears – DEAL3R (LP MIX) Male Tears – Sex on Drugs Male Tears – DOMIN8 Still – Grace (Male Tears Remix) Kim Petras – Cubana Echoberyl – Taking the Space Stahlnebel & Black Selket – Deine Tranen Catharsis – Damned (Original Mix) Brood Faye – Redwall HANTOLOGIC – V/IV Error Etica – The Lower End Theory The Chemical Brothers – Feels Like I Am Dreaming ASY*S – Dark Light (Original Mix)

Monday Mar 4 Hour ONE: DJ Drew interviews David J



Shiva Saves – Miss My Addiction Shiva Saves – So Divine Shiva Saves – Paranormal Lifestyle Fugue State – Hell Is Night Crickets – The Unreliable Narrator David J – Quelle Tristesse Love And Rockets – No New Tale To Tell Bauhaus – Bela Lugosi’s Dead (Frankenstein Mix)

Mon Mar 4 Hour TWO: DJ Paradigm Lost is so cool he doesn’t need to interview anyone

