On the Edge Mar 10, 2024 – w/Matte Blvck

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…

…and by listeners like YOU

We get it. 11pm to 2am is rough on a school night. We gotchoo, boo. Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on Facebook and Discord.

Sun Mar 10 Hour ONE: Drew interviews Matte Blvck



Matte Blvck – Vows Matte Blvck – Pure [New Division Mix] New Division – Broken [Matte Blvck Mix] Julian K – Shut Down Your Soul Matte Blvck – Stripped Clan Of Xymox – Brave New World [Matte Blvck Mix] Twin Tribes – Shadows [Matte Blvck Mix] Health – NC-17 [Matte Blvck Mix] DJ Ten f By An Ion – Senses By An Ion – Human Matte Blvck – Midnight & Angel

Mon Mar 11 Hour ONE: DJ Paradigm Lost



Faderhead – Bring The Pain Teatre & Years of Denial – In Circles Cold Choir – Runaway (KISS OF THE WHIP) Remix Massive Luxury Overdose – Theme From MLO Data Void – So Alien MATTE BLVCK – Vows (My Shadow Mix) RADIKAL KUSS feat. HIV+ – ça suffit! (extended version) S Y Z Y G Y X – Your Sex Is An Accelerant L – BODYHEAT (MELLOW CODE REMIX) STATIQBLOOM – Fire Of The Heart Ex-Hyena – Spiral Down (MORIS BLAK Remix) Anti-Social Club – Bye Bye Spotify (Assemblage 23 remix) Houses of Heaven – Within/Without Red Deviil – Vida Bandida (Randstad Remix)

Mon Mar 11 Hour TWO: DJ Rocket Qween has Bad Habits

