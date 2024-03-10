On the Edge Mar 10, 2024 – w/Matte Blvck

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…
ontheedge@c895.org
Sun Mar 10 Hour ONE: Drew interviews Matte Blvck
- Matte Blvck – Vows
- Matte Blvck – Pure [New Division Mix]
- New Division – Broken [Matte Blvck Mix]
- Julian K – Shut Down Your Soul
- Matte Blvck – Stripped
- Clan Of Xymox – Brave New World [Matte Blvck Mix]
- Twin Tribes – Shadows [Matte Blvck Mix]
- Health – NC-17 [Matte Blvck Mix]
- DJ Ten f By An Ion – Senses
- By An Ion – Human
- Matte Blvck – Midnight & Angel
Mon Mar 11 Hour ONE: DJ Paradigm Lost
- Faderhead – Bring The Pain
- Teatre & Years of Denial – In Circles
- Cold Choir – Runaway (KISS OF THE WHIP) Remix
- Massive Luxury Overdose – Theme From MLO
- Data Void – So Alien
- MATTE BLVCK – Vows (My Shadow Mix)
- RADIKAL KUSS feat. HIV+ – ça suffit! (extended version)
- S Y Z Y G Y X – Your Sex Is An Accelerant
- L – BODYHEAT (MELLOW CODE REMIX)
- STATIQBLOOM – Fire Of The Heart
- Ex-Hyena – Spiral Down (MORIS BLAK Remix)
- Anti-Social Club – Bye Bye Spotify (Assemblage 23 remix)
- Houses of Heaven – Within/Without
- Red Deviil – Vida Bandida (Randstad Remix)
Mon Mar 11 Hour TWO: DJ Rocket Qween has Bad Habits
- Boy Harsher – Morphine
- Patriarchy – Sex Doll
- Die Sexual – Need to Sin
- Gioli & Assia – Extasy
- MARUV – Candy Shop
- Renegade Soundwave – Biting My Nails
- The Last Dinner Party – Sinner
- Grendel – Chemicals + Circuitry
- Eva X – Dopamine Blind
- Night Club – Therapy(Get High)
- Damn the Witch Siren – Red Velvet Cake
- Rain Paris – Bad Romance
- SINE, Curse Mackey – Drugs – David M. Williams Big Pharma Remix
- Vore Aurora – Meds
- Patience – The Girls Are Chewing Gum
- The Cramps – Don’t Eat Stuff off the Sidewalk
- Jack Stauber’s Micropop – Coffee
- The Smiths – Shoplifters of the World Unite
