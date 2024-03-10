InterviewsOn The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge Mar 10, 2024 – w/Matte Blvck

DJ Zuul
March 10, 2024
2 min read
The band Matte Blvck

Sun Mar 10 Hour ONE: Drew interviews Matte Blvck

  1. Matte Blvck – Vows
  2. Matte Blvck – Pure [New Division Mix]
  3. New Division – Broken [Matte Blvck Mix]
  4. Julian K – Shut Down Your Soul
  5. Matte Blvck – Stripped
  6. Clan Of Xymox – Brave New World [Matte Blvck Mix]
  7. Twin Tribes – Shadows [Matte Blvck Mix]
  8. Health – NC-17 [Matte Blvck Mix]
  9. DJ Ten f By An Ion – Senses
  10. By An Ion – Human
  11. Matte Blvck – Midnight & Angel

Mon Mar 11 Hour ONE: DJ Paradigm Lost

  1. Faderhead – Bring The Pain
  2. Teatre & Years of Denial – In Circles
  3. Cold Choir – Runaway (KISS OF THE WHIP) Remix
  4. Massive Luxury Overdose – Theme From MLO
  5. Data Void – So Alien
  6. MATTE BLVCK – Vows (My Shadow Mix)
  7. RADIKAL KUSS feat. HIV+ – ça suffit! (extended version)
  8. S Y Z Y G Y X – Your Sex Is An Accelerant
  9. L – BODYHEAT (MELLOW CODE REMIX)
  10. STATIQBLOOM – Fire Of The Heart
  11. Ex-Hyena – Spiral Down (MORIS BLAK Remix)
  12. Anti-Social Club – Bye Bye Spotify (Assemblage 23 remix)
  13. Houses of Heaven – Within/Without
  14. Red Deviil – Vida Bandida (Randstad Remix)

Mon Mar 11 Hour TWO: DJ Rocket Qween has Bad Habits

  1. Boy Harsher – Morphine
  2. Patriarchy – Sex Doll
  3. Die Sexual – Need to Sin
  4. Gioli & Assia – Extasy
  5. MARUV – Candy Shop
  6. Renegade Soundwave – Biting My Nails
  7. The Last Dinner Party – Sinner
  8. Grendel – Chemicals + Circuitry
  9. Eva X – Dopamine Blind
  10. Night Club – Therapy(Get High)
  11. Damn the Witch Siren – Red Velvet Cake
  12. Rain Paris – Bad Romance
  13. SINE, Curse Mackey – Drugs – David M. Williams Big Pharma Remix
  14. Vore Aurora – Meds
  15. Patience – The Girls Are Chewing Gum
  16. The Cramps – Don’t Eat Stuff off the Sidewalk
  17. Jack Stauber’s Micropop – Coffee
  18. The Smiths – Shoplifters of the World Unite

 

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

