On the Edge Mar 17, 2024 – w/Brittany Bindrim

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com…
…and by listeners like YOU
We get it. 11pm to 2am is rough on a school night. We gotchoo, boo. Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on Facebook and Discord.
ontheedge@c895.org
Sun Mar 17: Zuul interviews Brittany Bindrim
- I:Scintilla – Swimmers Can Drown (Excerpt)
- Brittany Bindrim – Volcano
- Brittany Bindrim – Hearsay
- Brittany Bindrim – One Fixed Point
- HEALTH – FUTURE OF HELL
- [:SITD:] – Brieselang
- Third Realm – Self Destruction 2.0
- Die Sexual – Need To Sin
- Rotoskop – After Midnight
- Funker Vogt – A Hundred Ways To Die
- Catharsis – Enter Chod (Original Mix)
- The Drood – Flags
Mon Mar 18 Hour ONE: DJ Drew
- Afrika Bambaata f Gary Numan – Metal
- Rotersand – Don’t Know
- Night Club – Die In The Disco [HR Hack]
- Die Sexual – Tremble For Me [HR Hack]
- Wynardtage – Crash Of A Star [Ginger Snap5 DJD Edit]
- Eisenfunk – Pong [DJD Edit]
- Knife Party – Internet Friends [Revolvr Bootleg DJD Edit]
- F*** Off – I Give You Bass [DJD Base Edit]
- ESA – Come And Find Me [DJD Edit]
- MARUV – Candy Shop
- MXMS – Gravedigger [Clean]
- Grimes – 4ÆM
- Florence + The Machine – Cruella De Vil
- REZZ x fknsyd – Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)
- Visage – Fade To Grey
Mon Mar 18 Hour TWO: DJ Rocket Qween: There Are No Words
- Cyanotic – Altered States of Consciousness
- Geomatic – Back from the Dark
- Front Line Assembly, ULTRA SUNN – Mechvirus – Instrumental remix
- Vogel – Imperivm
- Tchkung! – Nomadology
- Depeche Mode – Pimpf – 2006 Remaster
- Rob Dougan – Clubbed to Death – Kurayamino Variation
- Chromatics – Shadow (Instrumental)
- Stendek – Catch the Midnight Girl
- Johnny Jewel – Windswept
- Angelo Badalamenti – The Pink Room
- Nine Inch Nails- A Warm Place
Add comment